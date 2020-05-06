Spencer Savings Bank Donates $100,000 to NJ Hospitals Battling The Coronavirus Pandemic

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Spencer Savings Bank Press Release

Elmwood Park, NJ, May 06, 2020 --(



“We are so grateful to Spencer Savings Bank for their generous donation of $50,000 to Hackensack University Medical Center,” said Helen A. Cunning, North Regional President and Chief Development Officer, Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation. “We launched our COVID-19 Response Fund in early March to support the growing needs of our hospital, and this donation will allow us to continue our fight against COVID-19 through immediate patient care, funding critical needs of our team members, and supporting research for crucial treatments.”



“We are fortunate to have such generous support from Spencer Savings Bank. Their donation will go a long way toward helping Trinitas Regional Medical Center care for our patients, while keeping our staff safe, during this unprecedented pandemic,” said Gary S. Horan, FACHE, President & CEO of Trinitas Regional. “Thank you for working with us to protect our frontline healthcare workers, and members of the general public, who rely on Trinitas for care.”



The COVID-19 virus has brought much of the world to a standstill. At the forefront of this world-wide health crisis is the medical community - dealing with the difficult challenge of properly caring for and treating the increasing number of patients suffering from the disease, while trying to simultaneously keep themselves safe and healthy. The virus has triggered a shortage on global supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) used by the medical teams for disease protection. These are some of the very serious health issues and pressures many hospitals in NJ are now facing.



“The hospital workers – doctors, nurses, entire medical teams and their support divisions – are all on the frontlines of this pandemic. They are our heroes,” stated Jose B. Guerrero, Spencer’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We join communities all over the state of New Jersey in clapping for them! Thank you for the countless sacrifices you continue to make - risking your own lives to save ours.”



About Spencer Savings Bank:

Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 75 years. The bank has over $3 billion in total assets and operates 20 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit SpencerSavings.com for more information.



For more information, contact:

Anita Guerrero (SSB): 201-703-3800 x 8421

Anita Guerrero

201-703-3800 x. 8421



https://www.spencersavings.com/



