Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington Provides Childcare for First Responders, with Help from AT&T

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington (BGCGW) announced today a $100,000 gift from AT&T, to help reinforce their support of first responder families.



To continue serving the youth of Greater Washington who need it most, BGCGW now provides 12 hours of daily childcare for COVID-19 first responders and essential workers. BGCGW offers facilities that practice social distancing, adhere to CDC approved sanitation guidelines and are staffed by highly skilled professional staff.



The service is offered at Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington Dameron Building (in conjunction with Holy Cross Hospital) in Silver Spring, MD; the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington Germantown Clubhouse in Germantown, MD; and the Hylton Boys & Girls Club in Woodbridge, VA.



The region’s first responders, critical healthcare staff and essential workers are on the front lines, laboring around the clock to keep communities safe during this pandemic. BGCGW is proud to provide high-quality, safe childcare to families that need it, so they can focus on keeping our community functioning.



In addition, AT&T helped BGCGW set up a text-to-give campaign to support the Club's ongoing fundraising efforts. Anyone, regardless of service provider, can text KIDS to 20222 to make a $10 donation, or text CLUBS to 20222 to make a $25 donation, supporting BGCGW's COVID-19 efforts.



“Many first responders are challenged by the need for childcare services while managing an unprecedented workload – personally and professionally. At BGCGW, our mission is unwavering, to serve families of all backgrounds, especially those who need us most,” shared Gabrielle Webster, President & CEO. “We do whatever it takes.”



The collaboration with AT&T will bolster continued support of first responders and their families in the region while navigating ongoing impacts of the pandemic.



Marc Blakeman, president, AT&T Mid Atlantic, said the contribution is part of a nationwide commitment by AT&T to provide much-needed support for first responders, medical personnel and others impacted by COVID-19.



“For more than 140 years, we’ve responded to the call when people needed us,” Blakeman said. “By teaming up with BGCGW, we’re able to lessen the burden on our first responders who are working tirelessly to keep our communities and our neighbors’ safe during this extraordinary period.”



AT&T’s support is part of AT&T BelievesSM, a company-wide effort to make a meaningful impact in local communities. To learn more about how AT&T is supporting communities during the current crisis, visit https://about.att.com/pages/COVID-19.html. To learn more about how AT&T is collaborating with BGCGW, contact communications@bgcgw.org.



About Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington

The mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington is to help boys and girls of all backgrounds, especially those who need us most, build confidence, develop character and acquire the skills needed to become productive, civic-minded and responsible adults.



BGCGW offers a variety of programs in character and leadership development, education, career development, the arts, health and wellness, sports and recreation. Find us online at www.bgcgw.org or on social media at @BGCGW.



About Philanthropy & Social Innovation at AT&T

AT&T Inc. is committed to advancing education, strengthening communities and improving lives. We have a long history of investing in projects that create learning opportunities, promote academic and economic achievement, and address community needs. Our AT&T Aspire initiative uses innovation in education to drive student success in school and beyond. With a financial commitment of $550 million since 2008, AT&T is leveraging technology, relationships and social innovation to help all students make their biggest dreams a reality.



Press Inquiries & Media Contact:

Kandice Ferrell

202.281.5254

