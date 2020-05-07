Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: 4 Weeks to Go Until Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems

SMi reports: There are just 4 weeks left to go until Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems 2020 Conference takes place as a virtual conference for the first time.

London, United Kingdom, May 07, 2020 --(



As cooperation between industry solution providers and military end users remains paramount for delivering the firepower required for success on the battlefield, this virtual conference fulfils the need for an event that brings together technical managers and project engineers from both military and industry.



Interested parties can register for the conference at: http://www.fav-ws.com/pr6prcom



This conference will enable delegates to:



• Explore the latest developments in the market from the comfort of your own home

• Listen to technical briefings from industry experts Lockheed Martin and BAE Systems

• Gain an international perspective with high-level briefings from the British Army, US Army, Israeli Defence Forces and the Bundeswehr



Agenda Highlights for 2020



• "Evolution or Revolution: The Future of Battlefield Lethality"

Presented by Mike Dalzell, Future Concepts Lead, Lockheed Martin and David Meyer, Head of Business Development, Lockheed Martin

• "Highlighting the Benefits of Upgraded Armoured Capabilities for Allied Cavalry Elements Operating in Europe"

Presented by Brigadier Matthew J. Van Wagenen, DCOS Ops, HQ ARRC, US Army

• "CTAI 40mm - Armoured Trials and Developments Unit"

Presented by Lieutenant Colonel Robert Page, Commanding Officer, Armoured Trials and Development Unit, British Army and WO2 John McAllister, Live Fire and Planning, Armoured Trials and Development Unit, British Army

• "Enhancing UK Armoured Vehicle Lethality: A Science and Technology Perspective"

Presented by Lieutenant Colonel Simon Routledge, SO1 Land Systems, Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl)

• "Enhancing Fighting Capabilities: Optics/Optoelectronics For Combat Vehicles"

Presented by Mr Sebastian Strecker, Branch Chief, Branch 520 - Optics/Optoelectronics, Laser Technology, Battlefield Reconnaissance, Technical Center for Weapons and Ammunition (WTD 91), Bundeswehr

• "RTR Developments For Urban Conflict: CR2 Streetfighter"

Presented by Captain Tom Quant, Regimental Intelligence Officer and Project Streetfighter Lead, Royal Tank Regiment, British Army

• "The British Army's Strike Concept and the Role of Armour in Modern Warfare"

Presented by WO2 Paul Barnes, SO3 Media Ops, British Army

• "Vetronics and Weapon Systems: A View To Future Concepts and Developments"

Presented by Professor Merfyn Lloyd, Lately Science Advisor, DE&S (Retired), DE&S, UK MoD

• "Training Simulation For IFV/MBT Weapons Systems"

Presented by Lietuentant Colonel (ret'd) Jonny Ormerod, Former SO1, Simulation - Training Branch Field Army, British Army



The full agenda and speaker line-up are available to view online at: http://www.fav-ws.com/pr6prcom



Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems

3rd – 4th June 2020

London, UK (online access only)

Sponsored by: John Cockerill | Lockheed Martin



For sponsorship and exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk.



For all delegate enquiries please contact Jamie Wilkinson on +44 (0) 207 827 6112 or email JWilkinson@smi-online.co.uk.



Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.fav-ws.com/pr6prcom



