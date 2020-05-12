Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: SMi Group's Defence Exports Conference Will Examine Supply Chain Challenges for the Defence Trade in a Post COVID-19 World

SMi Group’s 2020 Defence Exports conference will highlight and address some of the issues surrounding COVID-19, with an exclusive presentation by Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittmann.

London, United Kingdom, May 12, 2020 --(



Not only this, the UK left the EU at the end of January and still needs to negotiate trade deals. However, the coronavirus pandemic has meant that Brexit trade talks have been delayed indefinitely, resulting in uncertainty for the UK.



With this in mind, SMi Group are pleased to announce that Defence Exports 2020 will highlight and address some of the issues surrounding COVID-19, with an exclusive presentation by Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittmann:



"Supply Chain Challenges for Defense Contractors in a Post COVID-19 World"

- National security risk regulations to components or products

- Impact of unilateral export controls

- Supply limits for foreign technology and items in US government contacts



Presented by Ms. Nancy Fischer, Partner, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittmann LLP



As the landscape of defence trade is currently uncertain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, September's Defence Exports conference will be an ideal time to come together to share ideas, collaborate and discuss how global trade will move forward.



Interested parties can learn more or register for the conference at http://www.defence-exports.com/pr3prcom



Defence Exports 2020

16–17 September 2020

London, United Kingdom



Sponsors & Exhibitors: FTI Consulting, OCR International and Pillsbury



For sponsorship and exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748.



For delegate queries, contact James Hitchen at jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6054.



About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. London, United Kingdom, May 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The most significant topic affecting global trade at the moment is COVID-19. The spreading of the virus has caused deliveries and payments to be held up, and the movement of freight is facing delays and cost overruns due to border closures.Not only this, the UK left the EU at the end of January and still needs to negotiate trade deals. However, the coronavirus pandemic has meant that Brexit trade talks have been delayed indefinitely, resulting in uncertainty for the UK.With this in mind, SMi Group are pleased to announce that Defence Exports 2020 will highlight and address some of the issues surrounding COVID-19, with an exclusive presentation by Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittmann:"Supply Chain Challenges for Defense Contractors in a Post COVID-19 World"- National security risk regulations to components or products- Impact of unilateral export controls- Supply limits for foreign technology and items in US government contactsPresented by Ms. Nancy Fischer, Partner, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittmann LLPAs the landscape of defence trade is currently uncertain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, September's Defence Exports conference will be an ideal time to come together to share ideas, collaborate and discuss how global trade will move forward.Interested parties can learn more or register for the conference at http://www.defence-exports.com/pr3prcomDefence Exports 202016–17 September 2020London, United KingdomSponsors & Exhibitors: FTI Consulting, OCR International and PillsburyFor sponsorship and exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748.For delegate queries, contact James Hitchen at jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6054.About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. Contact Information SMi Group

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.defence-exports.com/pr3prcom



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group