Press Releases Oxford Creativity Press Release

Receive press releases from Oxford Creativity: By Email RSS Feeds: Oxford Creativity Achieves Global Sales on Lockdown Learning, Helping to Problem Solve Pandemic

Long Hanborough, United Kingdom, May 07, 2020 --(



“For more than 20 years, we have been working to help businesses overcome their most difficult problems using Oxford TRIZ – based on a unique Russian toolkit. No matter how tough the challenge, we have never seen TRIZ fail and it finds solutions fast,” said Karen Gadd, the company Founder and Managing Director. “Oxford TRIZ offers accessibility to life-saving innovation, which is critical today, so we were planning to launch eLearning next month. However, the pandemic has forced us to come up with immediate solutions to help locked down teams! We are amazed at the enthusiastic response and how brilliantly it worked for so many different time zones.”



The new online five-day course takes just two hours each day with interactive tutorials and exercises to get people to work together, sharing knowledge and experience and developing better solutions to the toughest problems - even ones which look unsolvable.



“It is a great package. So much useful information cleverly packed into a modular, visual and enjoyable 'transmitting tool,'” was some of the praise from an attendee, Dr. Michaela Kreiner from the Strathclyde Institute of Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences.



“We wanted to make sure that scientists and engineers had access NOW to help them with their critical work,” Karen explained, “Our specialty has always been for fast learning and problems solved in days, not weeks. This is something the world needs right now, so we are glad to have reached so many people.”



The course has been so popular, even without any paid advertising, that Oxford Creativity already have enough people signed up to run a second course, starting on 11 May.



In addition to launching Oxford TRIZ Live, the expert teams are working with industry on urgent problems, including companies working on ventilators. This week they are holding a problem solving workshop with a local company on a virus-killing device with the aim to manufacture them here in Oxford. Long Hanborough, United Kingdom, May 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Last week, Oxford Creativity, an innovation training and problem-solving company, smashed their targets and sold out places for their first online learning course helping global technical teams work together. Delegates tuned in from all around the globe including Malaysia, France, Italy, Netherlands, US and New Zealand, for interactive lock-down learning and tutorials on fundamental and fast problem solving to help them during the COVID-19 crisis.“For more than 20 years, we have been working to help businesses overcome their most difficult problems using Oxford TRIZ – based on a unique Russian toolkit. No matter how tough the challenge, we have never seen TRIZ fail and it finds solutions fast,” said Karen Gadd, the company Founder and Managing Director. “Oxford TRIZ offers accessibility to life-saving innovation, which is critical today, so we were planning to launch eLearning next month. However, the pandemic has forced us to come up with immediate solutions to help locked down teams! We are amazed at the enthusiastic response and how brilliantly it worked for so many different time zones.”The new online five-day course takes just two hours each day with interactive tutorials and exercises to get people to work together, sharing knowledge and experience and developing better solutions to the toughest problems - even ones which look unsolvable.“It is a great package. So much useful information cleverly packed into a modular, visual and enjoyable 'transmitting tool,'” was some of the praise from an attendee, Dr. Michaela Kreiner from the Strathclyde Institute of Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences.“We wanted to make sure that scientists and engineers had access NOW to help them with their critical work,” Karen explained, “Our specialty has always been for fast learning and problems solved in days, not weeks. This is something the world needs right now, so we are glad to have reached so many people.”The course has been so popular, even without any paid advertising, that Oxford Creativity already have enough people signed up to run a second course, starting on 11 May.In addition to launching Oxford TRIZ Live, the expert teams are working with industry on urgent problems, including companies working on ventilators. This week they are holding a problem solving workshop with a local company on a virus-killing device with the aim to manufacture them here in Oxford. Contact Information Oxford Creativity

Sophie Langer

01993 885104





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Oxford Creativity