EmpMonitor Now Detects Insider Threats to Boost Productivity During Remote Work

With its excellent privacy management ability and insider threat prevention traits, EmpMonitor finds ways to get hold of more organizations.

As soon as EmpMonitor rolled out advanced insider threat detection features, a large portion of organizations around the globe jumped on its bandwagon. They leverage the perks for making the most of their remote employees with 100% security of the company's internal, possessive, and sales data.



“With the current situation of the outbreak, the safety of organizations has become more crucial than ever. Our team at EmpMonitor, works hard to bring necessary upgrades in the software to improve its competency,” commented one of the company’s spokespeople.



“Currently, we are dedicated to rescuing organizations from insider threats, which is quite common during work from home modules. Cybersecurity and anti-data breach measures always remain our priority,” he added in another statement.



EmpMonitor also receives huge applause because its award deserving workers monitoring platform is easy to customize as per the user’s needs for data security policies. Both for application and website-based monitoring, the leading software configures separate settings that create a work-friendly environment without any hazards.



Since a lot of IT companies are now demanding compelling employee monitoring software, EmpMonitor is all set to skyrocket its campaign within the coming few months. In this context, developers have refined some of its features, such as:



It captures random screenshots in real-time, which are of high-quality and done automatically.



Managers can now check out/examine the entire browser history of employees, track every single website they have visited till the date, and count on time the total number of visits too.



EmpMonitor understands the need of different businesses, so it comes with stealth-mode technology that hides its installation in employees’ desktop or PC.



About EmpMonitor



