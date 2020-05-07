Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Cloud Analogy Press Release

Receive press releases from Cloud Analogy: By Email RSS Feeds: Cloud Analogy Announces a Webinar on Out-of-the-Box LWC Solutions for Your Business

Cloud Analogy, the world's premier Salesforce Development Company, has announced that it will be hosting a free, online webinar on Out-of-the-box LWC Solutions For Your Business, which will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 3 PM GMT.

The webinar will be presented by the top Salesforce certified experts Akshay Dhiman, Chief Technology Officer at Cloud Analogy, and Rajat Jaiswal, Certified Senior Salesforce Developer at Cloud Analogy.



In this webinar, the skilled and knowledgeable Salesforce certified experts will share invaluable insights and effective tips to ensure a smooth transition to Lightning Web Components. They will also help you discover Architect-proven strategies for successful LWC integration and why your implementation approach matters. This webinar will serve as a one-stop-shop for all the useful resources that you can find to learn about Lightning Web Components and its capabilities.



By attending this webinar, the attendees can expect to come away with:



How LWC can help you get greater visibility and input into the roadmap and the development process.



How to gain the confidence to use LWC for projects outside of the Salesforce platform.



The most important LWC KPIs and metrics you should be measuring across every stage of the customer journey.



How to drive a cadence of communication and engagement through LWC with your customers.



How to leverage technology to support visibility, understanding and action.



Learn the fundamentals of Lightning Web Components and harness the full power of Web Components by joining this interactive and collaborative webinar,



Registration for "Out-of-the-box LWC Solutions For Your Business" webinar is now open. Visit the Webinar Registration Page on the Cloud Analogy website to register for this free and interactive webinar.



About Akshay Dhiman

Akshay Dhiman, the CTO of Cloud Analogy, has been a standout and successful Salesforce Platform Developer for years. He has rich expertise and deep domain knowledge of the Salesforce CRM platform, including Salesforce Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Salesforce Community Cloud, and more. He has a good understanding of Salesforce Integration, JavaScript, Apex, VisualForce, Force.com Sites, Batch Processing, Lightning, PHP, C++, Java, NodeJs, ReactJs, Angular 8, GraphQL, React Native, Web Technology, and jQuery.



About Rajat Jaiswal

Rajat Jaiswal, a proactive and talented Technical Lead at Cloud Analogy, handles a team of 10+ Developer/QA has hands-on experience in Salesforce Configuration and Development. Rajat, a renowned 3x Certified Salesforce developer, is always passionate about new technologies, new ideas, and new ways of thinking. An individual with strong work ethics, Rajat is a great team player with a strong ethic, a positive attitude, and the ability to make the best use of individual resources.



About Cloud Analogy

Cloud Analogy, a Salesforce Silver Consulting Partner, is the world’s preferred Salesforce Development Company that specializes in Salesforce implementation, Salesforce customization, and Salesforce integration. As one of the leading Salesforce Consultancy Companies in the USA, it offers end-to-end Salesforce development services to transform businesses.



Regarded as the most successful and trusted Salesforce development company in the USA and globally, Cloud Analogy is the name small, medium, and big-sized enterprises across the world trust to manage their partners, products, services, customers, and capabilities.



Keep up-to-date on Cloud Analogy events and developments by joining its online communities at Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.



Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Cloud Analogy Softech Pvt. Ltd.

8 The Green Suite 5648,

Dover, Delaware 19901, USA

Tel: +1 (415) 830-3899

Email: info@cloudanalogy.com

Ajay Dubedi

415-830-3899



https://cloudanalogy.com/



