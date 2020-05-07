Bryan Gottfredson Named Managing Partner of Sacks Tierney

Press Releases Sacks Tierney P.A. Press Release

Sacks Tierney announces the election of a new managing partner beginning second quarter 2020.

Scottsdale, AZ, May 07, 2020 --(



Judith Dworkin commented, “After 16 years as the firm’s managing partner, I am pleased that Bryan Gottfredson has agreed to take on the leadership of the firm, so that I can focus my attention at Sacks Tierney’s growing Indian law practice. Bryan’s track record of building strong client relationships bodes well for the future of the firm. Bryan has been significantly engaged in firm management and a key contributor for some time, and he’ll be a terrific managing partner.”



Gottfredson will now lead the firm’s strategic initiatives and oversee its day-to-day operations, while continuing his active law practice. Bryan’s practice includes all aspects of commercial litigation, from state and federal court proceedings and trials, to private arbitration and mediation. He also serves as an advisor to business owners and executives to solve or work through their complex corporate, real estate, commercial lending, and financing issues and objectives.



Bryan Gottfredson said, “I am honored by the trust placed in me to build on the founders’ vision and the firm’s historic success in providing outstanding legal services to our clients. The current landscape will present tremendous opportunities for our talented and entrepreneurial attorneys to grow our practice and build on decades of accomplishment. Sacks Tierney is more committed now than ever to continue to provide innovative, value-added legal services and solutions to our clients.”



Bryan joined Sacks Tierney as an associate in 2011 and has served on the firm’s Executive Committee since 2016. He is a two-time graduate of the University of Arizona, earning his B.A. in economics from the College of Social & Behavioral Sciences and his J.D. from the James E. Rogers College of Law.



About Sacks Tierney

About Sacks Tierney

2020 marks the commencement of Sacks Tierney's sixth decade of dedicated service to its clients and community. A Scottsdale-based law firm, Sacks Tierney serves Arizona businesses, entrepreneurs, municipalities, Indian tribes and government agencies in multi-practice areas. Through its affiliation with MERITAS, a global network of law firms serving 245 markets worldwide, Sacks Tierney meets clients' needs locally, nationally, and internationally. Contact Information Sacks Tierney P.A.

Diane Morey

480-421-6107

sackstierney.com

Bryan Gottfredson

480-425-2643

Gottfredson@SacksTierney.com

Diane Morey

480-421-6107



sackstierney.com

Bryan Gottfredson

480-425-2643

Gottfredson@SacksTierney.com



