Key NATO Speakers Confirmed for Future Armoured Vehicles CEE Conference

SMi Reports: Milrem Robotics announced as the new sponsor Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe which will now be commencing on 12th – 13th October 2020 in Prague.

London, United Kingdom, May 11, 2020 --(



With regional nations overhauling their legacy equipment to bring their combat vehicles in line with current allied capabilities, Future Armoured Vehicles CEE 2020 will provide a critical insight into what requirements are being pursued by regional armed forces, reinforcing interoperability and cooperation.



For the full agenda and speaker line up, visit the website at http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/pr6prcom



Key presentation highlights include:



• “Enhancing Ground Maneuver Capability Through Successful Integration of Combat Systems” led by Major General Gary Brito, Commanding General, Maneuver Center of Excellence



• “Ensuring Regional Security with Interoperable and Capable Ground Platforms” led by Major General Norbert Huber, Director Armament and Procurement, Austrian MoD



• “Enhancing Armoured Vehicle Capacity and Interoperability to Provide A Flexible Combat Fleet for Future Polish Forces” led by Brigadier General Dariusz K. Parylak, Deputy Commander, 11th Armoured Cavalry Division, Polish Land Forces



• “Enhancing Romanian Armed Forces Ground Manoeuvre Capability for Advanced Interoperable Capability” led by Brigadier General Claudiu Mihail Sava, Deputy Chief Land Forces for Operations, Training and Doctrine, Romanian Land Forces



• “The Future of the 7th Mechanized Brigade in The Czech Armed Forces” led by Colonel Zdenek Mikula, Deputy Commander 7th Mechanised Brigade, Czech Armed Forces



Key reasons to attend:



• This is Central and Eastern Europe’s most focused armoured vehicles meeting, where you can hear exclusive keynote briefings delivered by senior military officers in national modernisation programmes.



• 5+ hours of informal networking for key decision makers to share their goals with industry and enhancing engagement in national defence projects.



• International audience – last year’s event attracted over 120 attendees from: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Israel, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, United Kingdom and the US.



• Learn about the regional focuses for adopting and integrating new capabilities.



Interested parties can register until 29th May to save £400 on Early Bird discounts: http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/pr6prcom.



Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Conference 2020

12th – 13th October 2020

Czech Republic, Prague

Proudly sponsored by:

Gold Sponsor: Rheinmetall Defence | Sponsors & Exhibitors: General Dynamics, Milrem Robotics



For sponsorship or exhibition opportunities at Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe 2020, contact Sadia Malick on smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)207 827 6748.



Delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen at jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 207 827 6054.



About SMi Group:

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk.

Carina Gozo

+44 (0) 20 7827 6148



http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/pr6prcom



