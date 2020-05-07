FileCatalyst Announces Partnership with Dropbox

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases FileCatalyst Press Release

Newly launched FileCatalyst Direct v3.8, has the added capability to connect Dropbox as an External File System in the FileCatalyst Direct server. This will allow users to transfer their files at accelerated rates, through the power of UDP.

Ottawa, Canada, May 07, 2020 --(



The newly launched FileCatalyst Direct v3.8, has the added capability to connect Dropbox as an External File System in the FileCatalyst Direct server. This will allow users to transfer their files at accelerated rates, through the power of UDP. Through this FileCatalyst integration with Dropbox, users gain access to the entire FileCatalyst application suite, which offers automation, customizable/brandable web portals, ad-hoc transfers, and centralized monitoring and administration, all at accelerated speeds.



Dropbox is a renowned company focused on designing a more enlightened way of working. The company continues to enhance its capabilities to make collaboration more seamless and expand its support for the tools teams use every day.



“We are excited to be partnering with Dropbox to provide customers with the ability to accelerate file transfers from Dropbox,” said Chris Bailey, CEO and co-founder at FileCatalyst, “As of FileCatalyst Direct v3.8, organizations can combine the file sharing and collaboration capabilities of Dropbox with file transfer speed, monitoring, administration, and reporting capabilities of FileCatalyst.”



“At Dropbox, we pride ourselves on being a place where you can bring all of your tools, content, and teams together,” said Andy Wilson, Media Principal at Dropbox. “We’re thrilled to partner with FileCatalyst to help our joint customers, who rely on UDP for their post-production workflows, deliver high-quality content right from within Dropbox.”



The FileCatalyst integration with Dropbox is now available, visit www.filecatalyst.com/dropbox to find out more.



About Dropbox: Dropbox is the world’s first smart workspace that helps people and teams focus on the work that matters. With more than 500 million registered users across 180 countries, we’re on a mission to design a more enlightened way of working. Dropbox is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, and has 12 offices around the world. For more information on our mission and products, visit dropbox.com.



About FileCatalyst: Located in Ottawa, Canada, FileCatalyst is a pioneer in managed file transfers and an Emmy® award-winning leader of accelerated file transfer solutions. The company, founded in 2000, has more than one thousand customers in media & entertainment, energy & mining, gaming, printing, military, and government including many Fortune 500 companies.



FileCatalyst is a software platform designed to accelerate and manage file transfers securely and reliably. FileCatalyst is immune to the effects that latency and packet loss have on traditional file transfer methods including FTP, HTTP or CIFS. Global organizations use FileCatalyst to solve issues related to file transfer including content distribution, file sharing, and offsite backups. To learn more visit the FileCatalyst website today for a free trial at www.filecatalyst.com and follow us on Twitter @FileCatalyst.



Samantha Sjodin

613.667.2439 x 119



filecatalyst.com/



