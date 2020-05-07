Trox Selects FileWave as Elite Provider for Endpoint Management Services (UEM/MDM)

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases FileWave Press Release

Indianapolis, IN, May 07, 2020 --(



As the world increases its digital connections, K-12 education systems need to update their tools and solutions suites to meet the demands of a new era. With the number of external devices growing rapidly through schools and administration, FileWave is uniquely equipped to provide endpoint management to Windows, macOS, iOS/iPadOS, tvOS, Android, and ChromeOS.



FileWave represents an evolution in the way K-12 and Higher Education organizations build strong and effective digital infrastructures by creating a single point of management. Together, Trox and FileWave create an unmatched team that provides significant access to digital device management like never before.



“Digitally strategic K-12 districts rely heavily on their partners and trusted advisors to help build strong and effective infrastructure,” said Dan Cooper, Category Manager for Software & Services, Trox. “FileWave helps Trox create the most effective way to manage that structure as efficiently as possible.”



“Districts demand a single platform for managing their various operating systems and devices and FileWave is exactly what they need,” said Erez Pikar, CEO of Trox. “FileWave adds critical functionality to the technology ecosystem that Trox supports for schools.”



For over 25 years, FileWave has provided unified endpoint management to clients all over the world. As an industry leader, FileWave continues to provide an integrated approach to solving device management needs.



“Trox’s leadership in education technology is an unparalleled way to accelerate the success of every educational system in the country. Together, our partnership will deliver the next generation of educational information technology leaders the tools they deserve,” said Stephen Mirante, Vice President of Sales, North America, FileWave.



About FileWave



Founded in 1992, FileWave provides enterprise, education, and government institutions around the world with unified endpoint management software for the entire IT lifecycle. FileWave increases the productivity of overburdened IT departments by eliminating the "Silos" among single platform solutions, simplifying complex processes through an intuitive interface, and smart automation. This comprehensive solution supports both desktop and mobile devices across macOS, Windows, iOS/iPadOS, tvOS, Android, and ChromeOS. (Image, Deploy, Manage, Maintain & Engage)



FileWave is an international company with offices in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Malaysia, Japan, The Philippines, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. To learn more, visit https://www.filewave.com/.



About Trox



Trox (formerly Troxell-CDI) was created from the combination of two EdTech leaders, CDI Technologies and Troxell Solutions. Trox is now the nation's leading end-to-end education technology solution provider and serves more than 27 million students across North America each year. The company brings the EdTech Ecosystem to its customers – giving them access to an unmatched selection of products and services. With consultative sales specialists across all 50 states and Canada, Trox helps customers simplify purchasing, deployment, and lifecycle management of complex solutions and offers industry-leading warranties and customer support.



Contacts



Stephen Mirante

Vice President of Sales, North America, FileWave

888-345-3928 x301

stephenm@filewave.com



Andy Markle

Global Head of Marketing, FileWave

888-345-3928

andy.markle@filewave.com



Dan Cooper

Category Manager - Software & Services

daniel.cooper@trox.com

Andy Markle

888-345-3928



https://www.filewave.com



