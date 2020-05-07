Press Releases Psychological Associates Press Release

Receive press releases from Psychological Associates: By Email RSS Feeds: Consulting Company Hosts Free Crisis Learning Webinar

60-year-old company highlights how to pivot in today's business world.

St. Louis, MO, May 07, 2020 --(



The webinar - which will focus on the lessons that can be learned during challenging times - will be led by Psychological Associates’ Vice President of Organization Consulting Dr. David Rowan and Vice President of Organization Development Cheryl Throgmorton. They will offer insights into the effective adaptations businesses can make during a crisis. Rowan and Throgmorton also will share how to translate these adaptations into lasting improvements for an individual, as well as for his or her organization.



Founded in 1958, Psychological Associates helps clients select, develop and retain their best employees in order to maximize continuous success. Consulting capabilities range from selection and assessment services to succession planning and family business solutions. The company is headquartered at 8000 Maryland Ave. in Clayton, Mo.



Webinar space is limited. For more information, call (314) 725-7771. St. Louis, MO, May 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Psychological Associates (PA), a consulting company that applies behavioral science to business performance, will host its “Learning From a Crisis” webinar on Wed., May 13 at 12:30 p.m. The live, web-based video conference is free and open to the public.The webinar - which will focus on the lessons that can be learned during challenging times - will be led by Psychological Associates’ Vice President of Organization Consulting Dr. David Rowan and Vice President of Organization Development Cheryl Throgmorton. They will offer insights into the effective adaptations businesses can make during a crisis. Rowan and Throgmorton also will share how to translate these adaptations into lasting improvements for an individual, as well as for his or her organization.Founded in 1958, Psychological Associates helps clients select, develop and retain their best employees in order to maximize continuous success. Consulting capabilities range from selection and assessment services to succession planning and family business solutions. The company is headquartered at 8000 Maryland Ave. in Clayton, Mo.Webinar space is limited. For more information, call (314) 725-7771. Contact Information Psychological Associates

Rochelle Brandvein

(314) 725-7771



www.q4solutions.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Psychological Associates