NAWRB & 2020vet, Inc. Win a Multi-Year Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace Consulting Contract

Women in the Housing & Real Estate Ecosystem (NAWRB), in collaboration with 2020vet, Inc., are pleased to announce they have won a three-year contract with a one year option. Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ), Time-and-Materials (T&M) contract to provide a bench of qualified speakers to conduct seminars on Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) to public transit fixed-route operators across Los Angeles County.

Irvine, CA, May 07, 2020 --(



Individual awardees include Julie E. Graff, International Human Resource Expert; Desiree Patno, CEO & President of NAWRB, and Chairwoman of NAWRB’s Diversity & Inclusion Leadership Council (NDILC); and NDILC Member Erica Courtney, President of Zulu Time and 2020vet, Inc, and U.S. Army Reserve, Major.



Awardees will provide relevant D&I topics and engage participants in areas to include: the meaning of D&I, challenging outdated work norms, creating value and inclusion for all, why organizations fail at achieving diversity and inclusion, and more. The goal of the program is to educate transit professionals on an individual level and provide the County’s operators with guidelines that will promote positive cultural change and workplace best practices.



Erica Courtney “is excited to bring together the transit community and address internal as well as external facets that affect their productivity and individual sense of belonging.”



“We are looking forward to bringing our Diversity & Inclusion Consulting Services to LA County’s transit industry,” Desiree Patno states. “NAWRB offers D&I metrics and diversity training at all employment levels to maximize business transparency and the quality of your procured services.”



“With tried and true corporate best practices, training tools and one-on-one support, we will engage employees and management to create cultural cohesiveness and support the transit team’s diversity and inclusion programs,” states Julie E. Graff.



About NAWRB

Contact Information Women in the Housing and Real Estate Ecosystem (NAWRB)

Burgandy Basulto

949-559-9800

nawrb.com

Burgandy Basulto

949-559-9800



nawrb.com



