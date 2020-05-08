TYAN Launches AI-Optimized Server Platforms Powered by NVIDIA V100S Tensor Core GPUs

Press Releases MITAC Computing Technology Corp. Press Release

TYAN's new Thunder HX FT83-B7119 supports up to 10 NVIDIA V100S GPUs to achieve maximum density and performance.

San Jose, CA, May 08, 2020



The TS75-B8252 and TS75A-B8252 are 2U server platforms equipped with 32 DIMM slots, two 10 Gigabit Ethernet NICs and up to nine PCIe 4.0 slots. Both server platforms support up to eight T4 GPUs and are optimized for AI inference and virtualization applications. The TS75-B8252 accommodates 12 hot-swap, tool-less 3.5” drive bays with four supporting NVMe U.2 drives; TS75A-B8252 accommodates 26 hot-swap, tool-less 2.5” drive bays with eight supporting NVMe U.2 drives. San Jose, CA, May 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- TYAN®, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and a subsidiary of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, has launched the latest GPU server platforms that support the NVIDIA® V100S Tensor Core and NVIDIA T4 GPUs for a wide variety of compute-intensive workloads including AI training, inference, and supercomputing applications.“An increase in the use of AI is infusing into data centers. More organizations plan to invest in AI infrastructure that supports the rapid business innovation,” said Danny Hsu, Vice President of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation's TYAN Business Unit. “TYAN’sGPU server platforms with NVIDIA V100S GPUs as the compute building block enables enterprise to power their AI infrastructure deployment and helps to solve the most computationally-intensive problems.”TYAN’s newThunder HX FT83-B7119 features high density local storage within a 4U 10GPU server platform. The system is based on dual-socket 2nd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors, supporting up to 10 NVIDIA V100S or 20 T4 GPUs with 12 hot-swap 3.5" drive bays. The system provides a spare PCIe x16 slot in addition to the 10 double-wide PCIe x16 ones, and it supports high speed networking such as 100 Gigabit EDR InfiniBand or Ethernet. The chassis features tool-less drive trays for added ease of service.Powered by dual AMD EPYC™ 7002 Series processors, TYAN’sTransport HX TN83-B8251,Transport HX TS75-B8252 andTransport HX TS75A-B8252 servers boost performance for the modern high-performance computing applications by leveraging PCIe® Gen 4.0 technology. Featuring four NVIDIA V100S or eight T4 GPUs support, the 2U TN83-B8251 delivers exceptional performance for the most demanding and mission-critical workloads. The system supports up to 16 DIMMs, two 10 Gigabit Ethernet NICs, four double-width PCIe 4.0 x16 slots, two spare PCIe 4.0 x16 slots for high-speed networking card deployment.The TS75-B8252 and TS75A-B8252 are 2U server platforms equipped with 32 DIMM slots, two 10 Gigabit Ethernet NICs and up to nine PCIe 4.0 slots. Both server platforms support up to eight T4 GPUs and are optimized for AI inference and virtualization applications. The TS75-B8252 accommodates 12 hot-swap, tool-less 3.5” drive bays with four supporting NVMe U.2 drives; TS75A-B8252 accommodates 26 hot-swap, tool-less 2.5” drive bays with eight supporting NVMe U.2 drives. Contact Information MITAC Computing Technology Corp.

