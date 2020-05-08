Riverflex Launches an Online Platform for the Future of Consulting

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Riverflex Press Release

Startup Riverflex, a digital consultancy firm, is launching a unique peer-to-peer networking platform that connects highly skilled independent consultants and allows them to share opportunities.

London, United Kingdom, May 08, 2020



Riverflex was launched in 2018 by Victor Hoong and André Azadehdel, ex-Big 4 consultants, who had a vision to do consulting differently. Riverflex is a high-calibre consulting firm that delivers outcome-based solutions by utilising top-tier independent consultants available in the open talent ecosystem. The Riverflex consulting community has now expanded to more than 450 members, working with more than fifteen global, well-known corporate clients.



To better serve their community, Riverflex has designed and developed a new platform for independent digital consultants to connect with each other, find and share opportunities, and grow professionally. The new platform was launched in April 2020 to the Riverflex community of over 450 members as well as made available to all independent consultants in the digital space to join.



In the months prior to the platform launch, a significant amount of time and resources have been invested in understanding independent consultants’ needs and challenges during business development. One insight that kept coming to light was that there were few places for these independents to join forces and scale their consulting businesses. Unlike traditional consulting, independents may lack the resources and the support of a team that comes with working for a firm.



“We have been investing in a new platform with the goal of providing a digital way for our consultants to share opportunities, to refer great professionals and share knowledge to grow their own businesses,” says André Azadehdel.



Unlike other professional networks, the Riverflex platform contains a curated set of independent consultants who work in the digital consulting space. By joining the platform, professionals are able to network and connect with each other as well as have access to opportunities with C-suite executives at world-leading companies brought to them by Riverflex. The company also incentivises consultants to bring new opportunities or talent to the network which will ultimately benefit all its members, helping them grow by opening up more possibilities for collaboration and work.



Another unique benefit that consultants get is the ability the platform gives to earn beyond the limits of their day-rate. Riverflex tools and talent can be accessed through the platform enabling consultants to build their own businesses on top of Riverflex's infrastructure.



Together with the launch of the platform, the concept of the Riverflex Insider was created as an added value for Riverflex members. This group will have the unique benefit of working closely with the team to further support their professional development.



“Other consulting models tend to keep independents a bit more separated from one another. I think one of our differences is that we're really connecting all of the independents that come into our community and enabling opportunities to be shared in that group. There's work that's out there that needs to be done, and we need to find talent that is available to do it. We think making this match should be as frictionless as possible, and in our community platform, we're trying to enable that,” says Cofounder, Victor Hoong.



As the independent economy continues to expand at a rapid pace, more and more consultants will choose to leave their traditional jobs at large consultancy firms to go independent. The new Riverflex platform exists to serve this group and to modernise the way consulting is done.



In the future, Riverflex will introduce more features and functionality on the digital platform to support independents by giving them access to more tools they would need to build their network, their professional knowledge and their businesses. This will also help them deliver the best services for clients. In the meantime, the team will be working to deliver increased value to platform members in the effort to create a consulting network model of the future.



If you’re an independent consultant looking to explore contacts, opportunities and scale your business, sign up and join the platform at https://platform.riverflex.com/.



Riverflex is a consultancy working shoulder to shoulder with organisations to meet the challenges of the digital world. Operating in an open ecosystem of partners and independent consultants, we are creating the high quality open consulting firm of the future. We work with lean teams of independent experts and partners in flexible engagement models. We utilise digital tooling and modern methods to be faster and more effective in delivering results. We are working differently in order to work better. Better consulting from us, better lifestyles for our consultants, better results for our clients.



Consulting done differently.



Vasiliki Tseperka

+31618598508



www.riverflex.com



