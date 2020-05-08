Concertex Will be a Scroll Stopper at "Neocon" 2020

Press Releases Concertex Press Release

Expect the unexpected in performance fabrics at digitalized NeoCon.

Technology is the foundation of Concertex’s approach to product design and development. Established in 2010, the brand leads the industry in material innovation and embraces the courage to change. Today the line has expanded to include six product categories; Textiles, Coated Fabrics, Wallcovering, Wall Tiles, Outdoor, and Acoustic Solutions. Fresh and original, Concertex is dedicated to developing performance driven product that will revolutionize the hospitality, healthcare and contract markets. Northvale, NJ, May 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Expect the unexpected from Concertex at “NeoCon” 2020. Designed to showcase the fresh, new face of the Concertex brand – the Chicago flagship showroom was to be dressed with intriguing color pairings and groundbreaking new technologies. In an effort to change all preconceived notions of performance products, Concertex will have to digitally introduce the brands capabilities to fuse coated construction with woven sensibility.Product highlights include Warp, a digitally printed, bleach cleanable vinyl with a gentle ombre stripe, and Concertex’s new Tekloom products – Apex, Parallel, and Flux. Tekloom is a ground-breaking technology that chemically bonds a woven with the durable components of a coated fabric to create a new, fused textile. Suitable for the rigorous demands of all high-traffic areas, the Tekloom textiles are bleach cleanable, Graffiti Free, impermeable to liquids, and surpasses over 1,000,000 double rubs.The new textiles and coated fabrics are available in shades of warm and cool evergreens, crisp orange tones, and fresh mint hues. The product offerings also include bright, vivacious colors as well as a wide range of cool, confident shades of navy, and breathtakingly beautiful neutrals.Concertex’s captivating color combinations and new high-performance textiles are sure to be a scroll stopper at this year’s digitalized NeoCon.Technology is the foundation of Concertex’s approach to product design and development. Established in 2010, the brand leads the industry in material innovation and embraces the courage to change. Today the line has expanded to include six product categories; Textiles, Coated Fabrics, Wallcovering, Wall Tiles, Outdoor, and Acoustic Solutions. Fresh and original, Concertex is dedicated to developing performance driven product that will revolutionize the hospitality, healthcare and contract markets. Contact Information Concertex

