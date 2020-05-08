Press Releases Bloom Healthcare Press Release

Receive press releases from Bloom Healthcare: By Email RSS Feeds: Bloom Healthcare Rolls Out COVID-19 Special Isolation Units in Colorado

First Unit Open Now, Additional to Follow in May and Coming Months

Denver, CO, May 08, 2020 --(



With nearly 20 years of expertise in caring for chronically ill seniors in their home and surrounding communities, Bloom’s high-touch, mobile care approach has translated successfully during these trying times.



About Bloom Healthcare: We provide physician-led healthcare specializing in caring for older adults, in communities and private homes, currently delivering services via telehealth. Bloom Healthcare has had the honor of delivering primary care to complex patients for nearly 20 years, treating some of the most vulnerable, chronically ill individuals in the home and surrounding assisted living communities. Bloom specializes in transitioning patients from the hospital and setting them up for success in the home. We treat conditions including chronic heart failure, diabetes, dementia, COPD, AFIB, and all of their associated complications. Denver, CO, May 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Bloom Healthcare announces they are the first independent physician group in Colorado to help staff and build out a COVID-19 positive Special Isolation Unit for seniors. Their physician-led team is providing 7 day a week on-site medical coverage to the first unit and is positioned to expand its support to similar isolation units in the near weeks. This initiative, implemented by the Bloom team, is a concerted effort to keep senior patients out of hospitals and in spaces where they can receive high quality care and comfort.With nearly 20 years of expertise in caring for chronically ill seniors in their home and surrounding communities, Bloom’s high-touch, mobile care approach has translated successfully during these trying times.About Bloom Healthcare: We provide physician-led healthcare specializing in caring for older adults, in communities and private homes, currently delivering services via telehealth. Bloom Healthcare has had the honor of delivering primary care to complex patients for nearly 20 years, treating some of the most vulnerable, chronically ill individuals in the home and surrounding assisted living communities. Bloom specializes in transitioning patients from the hospital and setting them up for success in the home. We treat conditions including chronic heart failure, diabetes, dementia, COPD, AFIB, and all of their associated complications. Contact Information Bloom Healthcare

Angela Fulcher

512-470-1970



www.bloomhealthcare.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Bloom Healthcare