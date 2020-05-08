Click & Pledge Integration with Zoom

Press Releases Click & Pledge Press Release

Through integration with Zoom's API, CONNECT donation forms can register donors for Zoom events. As a result, organizations now have the power to transform Zoom events into online fundraising opportunities.

Blacksburg, VA, May 08, 2020 --(



The benefits and features of Zoom Integration include.



-Create online fundraising events with ease.

-Automatically register patrons to Zoom after payment through the linked CONNECT form.

-Data is posted to CONNECT portal and linked Salesforce account in real-time.



“With so many physical events canceled, online events and fundraisers have become more important than ever,” said the Click & Pledge VP of products Shirin Zohdi. “With this integration, Nonprofits can turn their online events into social fundraising. After making a payment or donation through the organization’s payment form, patrons will automatically get registered to the Zoom meeting or Webinar and receive confirmations. There is no need to register for the meeting or webinar separately.”



Click & Pledge account holders can start using the Zoom integration now for no added cost. This integration requires the use of Zoom's API which is available with their paid account offerings.



Oliver Meredith

540-961-9811



clickandpledge.com



