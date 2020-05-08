Press Releases Bonusly Press Release

Receive press releases from Bonusly: By Email RSS Feeds: Bonusly Users Donate $100,000 to the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Response Fund

Users of Bonusly’s fun and easy employee recognition and rewards solution have donated more than $100,000 of their peer recognition earnings to WHO’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

Denver, CO, May 08, 2020 --(



In total, more than 4,500 people from nearly 600 companies worldwide contributed to the WHO COVID-19 Response Fund with



“The companies that have been privileged enough to keep business running in the past couple of months have faced huge challenges to keep their employees safe, productive, and empowered to make an impact,” said Raphael Crawford-Marks, CEO of Bonusly. “Employee experience has a significant influence on morale, so it’s been incredible to see Bonusly customers continue to support their employees by celebrating the amazing work they do every day and creating outlets for them to give back.”



Employers that use Bonusly are invested in employee experience and pay close attention to their employees’ evolving needs and values. They want each employee to receive personally-meaningful recognition and choose personally-meaningful rewards, which for some is the opportunity to give back. At a time when many individuals wanted to have a positive impact on the global situation, Bonusly users turned the recognition they received at work into important donations to the WHO COVID-19 Response Fund.



"Bonusly has been a pretty big part of culture here at Atredis Partners, almost from day one. The company promotes and funds its use internally and we all have a great time rewarding, encouraging, celebrating each other in this way,” said Joshua Vaughn at Atredis Partners, an information security company based in St. Louis, MO. “For me personally, when COVID hit like it did, and the world took a collective breath, it was nice to be able to use this ‘fun’ tool in a way that I hope blesses people I've never met who are really struggling right now."



With an employer-funded monthly allowance of Bonusly points to show their appreciation for their coworkers, Bonusly users can publicly express thanks for help they receive, shout-out unseen work, celebrate those who go above and beyond, and tie individual impact to the company’s mission. Bonusly users can redeem the Bonusly points they receive from their colleagues for rewards, including gift cards, cash-out options, and charitable donations.



This isn’t the first time Denver, CO, May 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In a little over six weeks, Bonusly users have donated more than $100,000 to the World Health Organization (WHO) COVID-19 Response Fund.In total, more than 4,500 people from nearly 600 companies worldwide contributed to the WHO COVID-19 Response Fund with Bonusly points they received as recognition from their colleagues for doing exceptional work.“The companies that have been privileged enough to keep business running in the past couple of months have faced huge challenges to keep their employees safe, productive, and empowered to make an impact,” said Raphael Crawford-Marks, CEO of Bonusly. “Employee experience has a significant influence on morale, so it’s been incredible to see Bonusly customers continue to support their employees by celebrating the amazing work they do every day and creating outlets for them to give back.”Employers that use Bonusly are invested in employee experience and pay close attention to their employees’ evolving needs and values. They want each employee to receive personally-meaningful recognition and choose personally-meaningful rewards, which for some is the opportunity to give back. At a time when many individuals wanted to have a positive impact on the global situation, Bonusly users turned the recognition they received at work into important donations to the WHO COVID-19 Response Fund."Bonusly has been a pretty big part of culture here at Atredis Partners, almost from day one. The company promotes and funds its use internally and we all have a great time rewarding, encouraging, celebrating each other in this way,” said Joshua Vaughn at Atredis Partners, an information security company based in St. Louis, MO. “For me personally, when COVID hit like it did, and the world took a collective breath, it was nice to be able to use this ‘fun’ tool in a way that I hope blesses people I've never met who are really struggling right now."With an employer-funded monthly allowance of Bonusly points to show their appreciation for their coworkers, Bonusly users can publicly express thanks for help they receive, shout-out unseen work, celebrate those who go above and beyond, and tie individual impact to the company’s mission. Bonusly users can redeem the Bonusly points they receive from their colleagues for rewards, including gift cards, cash-out options, and charitable donations.This isn’t the first time Bonusly users have come together in a major way to support a cause. Bonusly users requested that the WHO COVID-19 Response Fund donation option be added to their digital Reward Catalog and previously advocated for donation options to Australian Red Cross Bushfire Relief and American Red Cross Hurricane Relief. Bonusly user donation totals are updated in real time at https://bonus.ly/donations. Contact Information Bonusly

Maja Orsic

442-222-8325



https://bonus.ly/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Bonusly