Zondra Evans, Talk Show Host and Executive Producer of Zondra TV, to be Featured at Impact Speaking Summit 2020 – A Virtual Interview Series

Zondra Evans from Zondra TV shares the power of tapping into your greatness & being who you are. At Impact Speaking Summit 2020 you will learn why authenticity is key. When you understand who you are and why you're here it helps define what you need to do. Its high time to share your message and to shine your light at Impact Speaking Summit 2020.

Tuscon, AZ, May 15, 2020 --(



Zondra Evans has 40+ years of corporate experience and is a Talk Show Host and Executive Producer of Real Biz Talk with Zondra, a global TV platform to showcase small businesses on streaming platforms. She is also the Host and Executive Producer for an unscripted Talk Show called “Fireside Chat with Zondra.” As founder and owner of ZEDs Corp – ZondraTV Network. Her goal is to provide an affordable global media exposure experience for small businesses. Her motto is “Be Heard, Be Seen and Grow.” Zondra is a motivational speaker and is known for her revitalizing messages... She is a captivating, compelling force on the platform, arming her audiences with current, creative and practical ideas for increasing leadership skills and personal growth. She is an Author, Certified Self-Investment Coach and Strategist, helping people navigate the terse waters of their personal and professional journey.



Learn from Zondra Evans and 20+ experts how to deliver an impactful message at Impact Speaking Summit 2020.Impact Speaking Summit is a free virtual event showcasing international speakers and consultants focusing on their path to success. During their interview segment, they will be sharing powerful tips and strategies on how they effectively transform mindsets to inspire & equip aspiring speakers.



Impact Speaking Summit 2020 continues to educate and inspire aspiring speakers throughout the month of May 2020. To learn more info about this virtual summit and register to enjoy the welcoming benefits, please visit here:



bit.ly/ImpactSpeakingSummit. Register today.



Meet your host: doc.PEACE is a Pharmacist, Transformational Rhythmic Speaker, Speaking Strategist and best-selling author. doc.PEACE is the second daughter of three born to Nigerian immigrants who moved here to America seeking vast opportunities. She is a doctor of Pharmacy by trade and a spoken word poet at heart. doc.PEACE seeks to encourage others to pursue their passions and embrace their true naturality. As a Transformational Speaker her mission is to spread positivity, light and love through rhythmic poetry. As a Speaking Strategist, doc.PEACE teaches aspiring speakers how to story-craft and proven methods to share their message on a platform.



