Press Releases doc.PEACE Press Release

Receive press releases from doc.PEACE: By Email RSS Feeds: Bill Walsh, Founder & CEO of Powerteam International, to be featured at Impact Speaking Summit 2020 – A Virtual Interview Series Featuring 21 International Speakers

Bill Walsh shares the secret to success on Impact Speaking Summit 2020. Learn the 10 before 10 rule to make tomorrow one of the most successful days ever - well rested, inspired, and productive.

San Diego, CA, May 19, 2020 --(



Learn from Bill Walsh and 20+ experts how to deliver an impactful message at Impact Speaking Summit 2020. Impact Speaking Summit is a free virtual event showcasing international speakers and consultants focusing on their path to success. During their interview segment, they will be sharing powerful tips and strategies on how they effectively transform mindsets to inspire & equip aspiring speakers.



Impact Speaking Summit 2020 continues throughout the month of May 2020. To learn more info about this virtual summit and register to enjoy the welcoming benefits, please visit here:



bit.ly/ImpactSpeakingSummit. Register today.



Meet your host: doc.PEACE is a Pharmacist, Transformational Rhythmic Speaker, Speaking Strategist and best-selling author. doc.PEACE is the second daughter of three born to Nigerian immigrants who moved here to America seeking vast opportunities. She is a doctor of Pharmacy by trade and a spoken word poet at heart. doc.PEACE seeks to encourage others to pursue their passions and embrace their true naturality. As a Transformational Speaker her mission is to spread positivity, light and love through rhythmic poetry. As a Speaking Strategist, doc.PEACE teaches aspiring speakers how to story-craft and proven methods to share their message on a platform.



Connect with her @doc.PEACE (IG) or visit docpeaceofmind.com for free doses of inspiration. San Diego, CA, May 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Bill Walsh is a venture capitalist and is the CEO & Founder of the Success Education/Business Coaching firm Powerteam International. Bill hosts and speaks at events all over the world! With a very successful background in finance and marketing his passion is to empower entrepreneurs and business owners to create massive success. He is the best selling author of the book “The Obvious,” is an amazing speaker, radio personality and movie celebrity. He has spent over two decades working with start-ups to major global brands to help them increase sales, productivity and overall success.Learn from Bill Walsh and 20+ experts how to deliver an impactful message at Impact Speaking Summit 2020. Impact Speaking Summit is a free virtual event showcasing international speakers and consultants focusing on their path to success. During their interview segment, they will be sharing powerful tips and strategies on how they effectively transform mindsets to inspire & equip aspiring speakers.Impact Speaking Summit 2020 continues throughout the month of May 2020. To learn more info about this virtual summit and register to enjoy the welcoming benefits, please visit here:bit.ly/ImpactSpeakingSummit. Register today.Meet your host: doc.PEACE is a Pharmacist, Transformational Rhythmic Speaker, Speaking Strategist and best-selling author. doc.PEACE is the second daughter of three born to Nigerian immigrants who moved here to America seeking vast opportunities. She is a doctor of Pharmacy by trade and a spoken word poet at heart. doc.PEACE seeks to encourage others to pursue their passions and embrace their true naturality. As a Transformational Speaker her mission is to spread positivity, light and love through rhythmic poetry. As a Speaking Strategist, doc.PEACE teaches aspiring speakers how to story-craft and proven methods to share their message on a platform.Connect with her @doc.PEACE (IG) or visit docpeaceofmind.com for free doses of inspiration. Contact Information doc.PEACE

Peace Uche

619-363-5490



www.docpeaceofmind.com/

@doc.PEACE (Instagram)



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from doc.PEACE