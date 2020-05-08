Dwayne Samuels of Samelogic Named Lead Community Organizer of San Francisco for Global Entrepreneurship Week 2020

The four global themes of GEW 2020 will focus on Ecosystems, Education, Inclusion and Policy. Event organizers are encouraged to consider these themes but have the flexibility to plan their activity as best they see fit to suit their individual communities needs and interests. San Francisco, CA, May 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Global Entrepreneurship Network announced a collection of individuals to serve as the community organizers to drive engagement in thousands of activities this November to help start and grow startups around the world. Known as Global Entrepreneurship Week, the large-scale campaign is active in 170 countries with roughly 9 million participants in 35,000 activities – ranging from small, casual meetups to massive events and competitions. This year, GEW will take place November 16th - 22nd.Dwayne Samuels, co-founder and CEO of Samelogic will serve as the lead GEW Community Organizer for San Francisco, California."Entrepreneurship is the lifeblood of the economy. Global Entrepreneurship Week has educated and connected me with fellow founders and venture capitalists who have significantly helped my startups. It is something I look forward to every year, and I am happy to be at the helm of 2020's proceedings for the city of San Francisco," said Samuels.Samuels has already begun recruiting statewide Community Organizers to hostevents during Global Entrepreneurship Week.The state organizers tapped by GEN will encourage hundreds of organizations throughout their state to plan and conduct activities during GEW USA. They will also play a role in connecting those organizations and other key stakeholders to expand awareness and enable the participation of communities not traditionally engaged in entrepreneurial activity."Each year, Global Entrepreneurship Week amplifies the great work being done to support entrepreneurs across the country while connecting them to more opportunities to start and scale in their own communities,” said Ellen Bateman, director for U.S. ecosystems at the Global Entrepreneurship Network.The four global themes of GEW 2020 will focus on Ecosystems, Education, Inclusion and Policy. Event organizers are encouraged to consider these themes but have the flexibility to plan their activity as best they see fit to suit their individual communities needs and interests.