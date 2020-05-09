DRC Mining Week Launches Free Digital Conference and Webinar Series from May to September

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases DRC Mining Week Press Release

Lubumbashi, Congo (Kinshasa), May 09, 2020 --(



“We have been staying in constant contact with our mining community on the Copperbelt and global partners throughout,” says event director Elodie Delagneau, “and we understand that virtually no business or sector worldwide have escaped this pandemic and the mining sector and the African continent are no different.”



“However, just as the DRC Mining Week team is rallying to face this challenge head-on and come up with creative initiatives to keep the momentum going, we are also keen to support our customers during these difficult times.”



She adds, “it is in such moments of uncertainty and even despair, innovative channels to communicate and exchange ideas are created. So, starting next month until we meet in again in person in October in Lubumbashi, the DRC Mining Week team and our premium media partner Mining Review Africa will offer free monthly webinars looking at trending issues affecting the mining sector in 2020. And then we are planning a digital conference during the original dates of the event in June.”



Registration is free of charge on the event website and open to anyone looking to improve their knowledge and business model in the next few months.



Same quality & energy, new format

The DRC Mining Week team plans to bring the same energy to the new digital and online events as what their event onsite in Lubumbashi has become known for over the last 16 years. Says Elodie, “We will have the same high-level progamme, lots of debate, networking, business deals being done but it will also be very social, and our webinar series and digital event will have the same quality and energy and we plan to inject the same sense of fun that we are known for. And it is free, online attendees just need to bring their own drinks when joining us!”



The webinar programme and topics:



- 20 May: The impact of COVID-19 on the DRC's mining industry

- 9 June: Formalising artisinal mining in the DRC

- 9 July: Counting on copper: Renewable energy and EV boom drive demand

- 26 August: How to exploit the DRC's commodities other than its strategic metals (cobalt, coltan)

- 30 September: Harnessing hydropower in the DRC

- 17-19 June: Digital conference – programme to be confirmed



Industry and institutional support

From 7-9 October in Lubumbashi, with the support of the Ministry of Mines, the Federation of Congolese Enterprises (FEC) and other strategic partners, the event is expected to once again gather about 5000 local and international mining stakeholders and influencers in the public and private sector doing business in the DRC. South Africa, Germany and Zimbabwe will be amongst at least six international pavilions along with the more than 230 sponsors and exhibitors, including two diamond plus sponsors for 2020, namely Standard Bank and Orange as well as Kamoto Copper Company and Vodacom who are diamond sponsors.



The event will also feature a heavy machinery section and seven conference tracks. 100+ mining houses and operators will be represented.



DRC Mining Week is organised by Clarion Events Africa, a leading Cape Town-based and multi-award winning organiser of exhibitions and conferences across the continent in the infrastructure, energy and mining sectors. Other well-known events by Clarion Events Africa include African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa, Africa Mining Forum, Nigeria Mining Week, Future Energy East Africa and Future Energy Nigeria. The company is part of the UK-based Clarion Events Group.



DRC Mining Week dates and location:

Webinar series (online): 20 May-30 Sep 2020

Digital conference (online): 17-19 June 2020

Keynote opening session: 7 October 2020

Expo and conference: 7-9 October 2020

