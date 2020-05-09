Automation Devices, Inc. Fork Rhino Fork Adapter Sees Seasonality Surge Among Users

Press Releases Automation Devices, Inc. Press Release

Fork Rhino Adds Versatility to Fork Lift for Outdoor Use

Erie, PA, May 09, 2020 --



The Fork Rhino was designed over a decade ago by ADI President Kevin Smith to allow a user to eliminate the single fork method of moving trailers which can result in fork sag and uncontrolled fork swing. The Fork Rhino eliminates fork sag by spreading the fork load evenly to both forks. The Fork Rhino is one-third the size and weight of most trailer spotters, allowing for ease of use and motility. The current generation of the Fork Rhino offers a one-piece handle/side plate that gives a sturdier handle and attachment point for safety chains. Fork Rhinos feature a distinguishable safety orange powder coat finish. The Fork Rhino's design does not affect the safe operation or capacity of a fork truck.



“In spring and summer we see an upward trend in the Fork Rhino’s popularity,” explains ADI President Kevin Smith. “It makes sense, as our Fork Rhino customer segments include not only manufacturing facilities and industrial settings, but also boat yards, RV parks and campgrounds,” explains Smith. “The Fork Rhino’s unique and carefully well thought out design, increases the maneuverability of the fork lift,” says Smith. “It also shines against imposter versions – as we design and manufacturer each and every Rhino in our Fairview, PA manufacturing Facility, ultimately giving customers the high quality they’ve come to expect,” adds Smith.



Alicia Tellers

814-474-5561



www.autodev.com



