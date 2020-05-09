Justice Tax, LLC Partners with Solvable to Help Taxpayers

Press Releases Justice Tax, LLC Press Release

Justice Tax, LLC has partnered with Solvable to provide taxpayers with additional resources to help them through their tax issues.

Jacksonville, FL, May 09, 2020 --(



Solvable has curated outlined pages for each applicable company, with a company overview, reviews, contact, and a “Ask a Question” section, with continually up-to-date information. This, along with highlighting aspects of a company that makes them stand out amongst the others, allows individuals to find a company that will suit their needs.



Justice Tax, LLC is proud to be a sponsored company by Solvable, being recognized as a well-reviewed company with modern solutions for modern tax issues. In so doing, Justice Tax, LLC received the “Solvable Top Ranked IRS Tax Relief Company” badge, which is proudly displayed on the Justice Tax website. Justice Tax is honored to be recognized as a Top Ranked IRS Tax Relief Company.



About Solvable:

Solvable.com was established with the goal in mind to help individuals and businesses find resources to help them with their financial issues – from debt consolidation, debt relief, tax relief, and more. Today, they provide honest information about applicable companies and serve as a go-between in connecting an individual with a company to assist them.



About Justice Tax, LLC:

Incorporated in 2000, Justice Tax, LLC and its predecessors continue our mission to help consumers achieve financial freedom from tax issues. For the past two decades, the founders of Justice Tax, LLC assisted consumers with financial struggles. We have facilitated over $2.2 billion of financial obligations for over 20,000 individuals. There is nothing more important to us than our relationship with our clients. Each interaction we share with our clients is held with the care we would expect ourselves. We strive for complete satisfaction every time – Justice, Truth, and Liberty for all.



Contact:

Justice Tax, LLC

(888) 545-6000

John Akers

888-545-6007



www.justice.tax

904-456-0456



