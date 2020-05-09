Mira Costa Senior Ryan Rossow is Recognized by the Sodexo Hunger Foundation

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases South Bay Food Initiative Press Release

Ryan Rossow, President of The South Bay Food Initiative Wins a Grant for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank for His Work on Alleviating Childhood Hunger

Manhattan Beach, CA, May 09, 2020 --(



The Stephen J. Brady Scholarship program recognizes student innovation and youth-led solutions to fight hunger in the U.S. These young people are creating awareness and mobilizing peers in their communities to be catalysts for change. The awardees comprise a wide variety of students who are recognized at the national and regional level and hail from across the country. Regional winners receive a grant for a hunger-related charity. The scholarship is named for the Foundation's founder and former president, Steve Brady, who was an unstoppable champion in the fight to end hunger. The program was founded by the Sodexo Corporation who, in 1996, created their Stop Hunger initiative and, in 1999, launched the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation, a not-for-profit organization. Their mission is to ensure every child in the U.S. grows up with dependable access to enough nutritious food to enable them to lead a healthy, productive life. Sodexo, Inc. funds all administrative costs for the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation so all money raised helps those in need. Since its inception, they have granted more than $34.5 million to alleviate child hunger.



Ryan Rossow, a senior at Mira Costa High School in Manhattan Beach, California is one of the recipients of a regional award. Rossow is the Founder and President of the South Bay Food Initiative, a community organization that is dedicated to the eradication of food insecurity and waste in Los Angeles. The South Bay Food Initiative provides education, manpower, food, and monetary donations to area organizations such as The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Project Chicken Soup, Food 4 Kids Program, Food Cycle LA, Shared Bread, Westside Food Bank. To date, the South Bay Food has reached tens of thousands of people with their educational outreach, donated over 2 tons of food, hundreds of volunteer hours and thousands of dollars to local charities, ultimately providing food for over 100,000 Angelenos.



Ryan Rossow

310-614-1742



www.southbayfoodintiative.com



