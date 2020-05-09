HostPapa Continues Its Growth Strategy with HostLabs Acquisition

Press Releases HostPapa Press Release

HostPapa's acquisition of HostLabs marks the seventh brand acquired in the past twelve months as part of the company’s expansion strategy.

Burlington, Canada, May 09, 2020 --(



This marks the seventh brand acquired by HostPapa in the past twelve months as part of the company’s expansion strategy, which has already seen customers from Lunarpages, PacificHost, and Santa Barbara Web Hosting join the HostPapa family.



Founded in 1999, HostLabs has been providing premium hosting solutions for organizations of all sizes, including governments, eCommerce & SaaS technology businesses, and web development/marketing agencies with enterprise-level needs. Other assets in the acquisition include security brand SecureLive. The acquisition of HostLabs continues to strengthen HostPapa’s position in the United States market, and further builds upon its capabilities to provide solutions for larger organizations.



“We welcome all the HostLabs customers to the HostPapa family and look forward to providing each of them with excellent customer support through our dedicated PapaSquad team,” said HostPapa CEO, Jamie Opalchuk. Commenting on the acquisition, he added: “Through this acquisition we strengthen our commitment to providing both SMBs and larger organizations across the world, and specifically in the market in the United States, with market-leading cloud-based solutions, supported by robust technology and world-class technical support.”



For HostLabs customers, the acquisition provides access to enhanced infrastructure and a wide portfolio of fully-featured cloud services, backed by expert customer service ー multilingual, available 24/7 by phone, email or chat ー and powered by renewable green energy. In order to ensure a seamless and hassle-free transition, HostPapa will prioritize upgrading all the newly acquired customers' infrastructure, along with enhancing their current support coverage and potential portfolio of services.



About HostPapa

HostPapa (www.hostpapa.com) based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, is a web hosting and cloud services provider for small businesses across the globe that started its journey in 2007. HostPapa is committed to providing a complete array of enterprise-grade solutions to every business owner. These services, traditionally out of reach to smaller businesses, are offered in a one-stop-shop, making it quick and easy for customers to select the services they need to grow. HostPapa backs these offerings with 24-7 award-winning multi-lingual customer support provided by the PapaSquad team of experts.



Contact information:

Name: Emily Dean

Address: 5063 North Service Road, Burlington, Ontario, Canada, L7L 5H6

Email: press@hostpapa.com

Andreea Constantin

905-315-3455



www.hostpapa.com



