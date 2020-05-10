DAR’s Fort Sullivan Chapter Sewing Masks for Healthcare and Essential Workers

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Fort Sullivan NSDAR Press Release

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to preserve the memory and spirit of those who contributed to securing American independence. For more than 125 years, the DAR has strived to bring awareness to the honorable sacrifices and enduring legacy of all patriots who fought for America’s freedom. Through the DAR Genealogical Research System (www.dar.org/GRS), the public can access a free database of information amassed by the DAR about these patriots. DAR is a nonprofit, nonpolitical women’s service organization with more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. DAR members passionately carry out the timeless mission of promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism. To learn more about the work of today’s DAR, visit www.dar.org. Charleston, SC, May 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Fort Sullivan Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is lending a helping hand to healthcare and other essential workers on the front lines of the pandemic, ensuring that Charleston’s residents and facilities have more protective wear resources to face the threat of the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. The Fort Sullivan Chapter responded to the medical mask shortage by hand-sewing masks to donate to local essential workers in the most need.As of 4-27-2020 the Fort Sullivan Chapter of Charleston has sewn and donated over 765 masks and mask extenders to East Cooper Medical Center, Roper St. Francis, the USS Charleston, local businesses and nursing homes, and other friends and family in need.“While we are each doing our part to slow the spread of the virus by staying at home, the DAR members in our chapter wanted to do more to give back to those working hard to keep our community healthy and safe,” said Mary Ann Marwick REGENT of the Fort Sullivan Chapter. “These are trying times for everyone and we are grateful we are able to help take care of, and support our community and spread a little sunshine,” stated Joye Ridgeway, one of the members responsible for many of the items donated.Nationwide, DAR chapters from all 50 states have been participating in the organization’s Service to America From Home initiative with more than 198,122 masks already being donated and tens of thousands more produced every day to be distributed in local communities."I am exceptionally proud of what DAR members are accomplishing as part of a proud tradition of service that dates to our 1890 founding,” said Denise Doring VanBuren, DAR President General. “In difficult times like these, we know that it is not the emergency that defines us, but how we respond to it.”For DAR membership inquiries and other questions about the Fort Sullivan Chapter, contact Barbara Nourie at fortsullivannsdar@gmail.comTo learn more about DAR visit www.dar.org.The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to preserve the memory and spirit of those who contributed to securing American independence. For more than 125 years, the DAR has strived to bring awareness to the honorable sacrifices and enduring legacy of all patriots who fought for America’s freedom. Through the DAR Genealogical Research System (www.dar.org/GRS), the public can access a free database of information amassed by the DAR about these patriots. DAR is a nonprofit, nonpolitical women’s service organization with more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. DAR members passionately carry out the timeless mission of promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism. To learn more about the work of today’s DAR, visit www.dar.org. Contact Information Fort Sullivan NSDAR

