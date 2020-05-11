PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
eMachineShop Offering Free PPE Ear Savers to Medical Workers


eMachineShop is now offering free respiratory mask ear protectors to front line workers at medical facilities across the United States.

Mahwah, NJ, May 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- eMachineShop is now offering free respiratory mask ear protectors to front line workers at medical facilities across the United States. These devices work by relieving ear pressure from respiratory masks to improve ear comfort. They are used by positioning the device behind the head and hooking a mask’s elastic loops onto the strap instead of the ears.

With a decades-long history of creating products and services for the mechanical and electrical engineering community, Jim Lewis, eMachineShop founder and CEO, is excited to help where he can during the COVID-19 pandemic saying, “We are delighted to provide just a little bit of comfort to the hardworking medical professionals of the front lines of this crisis.”

eMachineShop launched as the world’s first online machine shop in 2003, offering no-minimum manufacturing and free CAD software to make part design easy. Today, eMachineShop is a major player in the custom parts online manufacturing industry. eMachineShop offers machining services like CNC milling, turning, injection molding, 3D printing, wire EDM and waterjet cutting. Products they manufacture include auto parts, electronic enclosures, signs, brackets, and panels to name a few. Both prototype and production quantities of parts are available.

Visit https://www.emachineshop.com/free-ppe-ear-protector-mask-straps/ for more information.
Contact Information
eMachineShop
Nick Walker
201-962-7511 x111
Contact
www.emachineshop.com
31 Industrial Ave.
Mahwah, NJ 07430
United States

