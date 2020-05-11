eMachineShop Offering Free PPE Ear Savers to Medical Workers

Press Releases eMachineShop Press Release

eMachineShop is now offering free respiratory mask ear protectors to front line workers at medical facilities across the United States.

Mahwah, NJ, May 11, 2020 --(



With a decades-long history of creating products and services for the mechanical and electrical engineering community, Jim Lewis, eMachineShop founder and CEO, is excited to help where he can during the COVID-19 pandemic saying, “We are delighted to provide just a little bit of comfort to the hardworking medical professionals of the front lines of this crisis.”



eMachineShop launched as the world’s first online machine shop in 2003, offering no-minimum manufacturing and free CAD software to make part design easy. Today, eMachineShop is a major player in the custom parts online manufacturing industry. eMachineShop offers machining services like CNC milling, turning, injection molding, 3D printing, wire EDM and waterjet cutting. Products they manufacture include auto parts, electronic enclosures, signs, brackets, and panels to name a few. Both prototype and production quantities of parts are available.



Visit https://www.emachineshop.com/free-ppe-ear-protector-mask-straps/ for more information. Contact Information eMachineShop

Nick Walker

201-962-7511 x111



www.emachineshop.com

31 Industrial Ave.

Mahwah, NJ 07430

United States



