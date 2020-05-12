ezCheckPrinting Mac Version from Halfpricesoft.com Released at Apple Store for MacOS Catalina

Press Releases Halfpricesoft Press Release

ezCheckPrinting business software for MAC computers is now available at the Apple Store for MacOS Catalina. Get the details by visiting halfpricesoft.com.

Chicago, IL, May 12, 2020 --(



"Business owners using the MAC version of ezCheckprinting are now accommodated with Catalina (Available at Apple Store)," Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge said.



Potential customers are welcome to download and try this latest version at no cost or obligation by visiting https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ezcheckprinting/id1475426000.



The unique features of ezCheckprinting for MAC are as follows:



- Systems accomodated: Catalina (Sept. 23, 2019), Mojave, and High Sierra (for macOS 10.13 and later)

- Print professional-looking checks on blank stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, check-on-bottom and 3-per-page formats

- Print QuickBooks compatible blank checks to fill in later

- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks

- No limit to the number of accounts or checks that can be used

- Add a second signature line for peace of mind and security

- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click

- Duplication feature for recurring check printing

- Quick data import to print checks in a batch



ezCheckprinting for MAC available at Apple Store for $39.99 for a single user version. To learn more about MAC ezCheckPrinting check writing software please visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/mac-check-writer/check-printing-software-mac.asp



Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

Casey Yang

502-259-0936



https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



