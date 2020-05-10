Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Wizard Entertainment, Inc. Press Release

Power Rangers, Ned's Declassified, Dragon Prince, Versailles Stars Next Up in Wizard World Virtual Experiences Online Events May 16-24; Free Video Q&A Streamed Live

Fans Can Purchase Live Video Chats, Recorded Videos, Signed Photos During Events, Accessible via Dedicated Website, Social Platforms for Fans Across the Globe

Los Angeles, CA, May 10, 2020 --(



Additionally, the “1996 Yankees Champions” featuring Baseball Hall of Famer Wade Boggs and Dwight Gooden has been rescheduled for Sunday, May 17, at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.



During each session, the celebrities will participate in a free live moderated video Q&A, followed by one-on-one video chats, recorded videos and autographs. Sessions are accessible to virtual attendees on their computer and mobile devices via http://wizd.me/virtual.



As part of the events, fans across the globe can:



Submit questions via chat during the free 45-minute panels (open to everyone, no entry fee to watch or submit). Panels available for viewing live or on demand via Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/wizardworldvirtual; YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/wizardworld; and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wizardworld/



Participate in a personal, exclusive two-minute live video chat with each celebrity (paid) (vary by celebrity)



Purchase a recorded video from each star specifying the message if desired



Purchase an autograph on an 8”x10” photo



Pricing varies by item for the individual chat, video and autographs, available on the Website.



Upcoming Wizard World Virtual Experiences (all times ET)



Saturday, May 9, 3 p.m. “Goblin Slayer,” Brad Hawkins, Hayden Daviau, Mallorie Rodak, Amanda Gish, Brittany Lauda



Tuesday, May 12, 3 p.m. “Charmed,” Holly Marie Combs, Rose McGowan, Brian Krause, Drew Fuller



Tuesday, May 12, 5 p.m. “Dallas,” Charlene Tilton, Linda Gray, Patrick Duffy, Steve Kanaly



Thursday, May 14, 7 p.m. “Assassination Classroom,” Sonny Strait, Austin Tindle, Lindsay Seidel, Martha Harms



Saturday, May 16, 5 p.m. “Power Rangers Time Force,” Jason Faunt, Kevin Kleinberg, Michael Copon, Erin Cahill, Vernon Wells



Sunday, May 17, 1 p.m., 1996 Yankees Champions, Wade Boggs, Dwight “Doc” Gooden



Sunday, May 17, 5 p.m., “Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide,” Devon Werkheiser, Lindsey Shaw, Daniel Curtis Lee, Rob Pinkston



Tuesday, May 19, 9 p.m., “Dragon Prince,” Paula Burrows (Rayla), Jesse Inocalla (Soren), Luc Roderique (King Harrow), Adrian Petriw (Gren), Cole Howard (Crow Master)



Sunday, May 24, 3 p.m., “Versailles,” Elisa Lasowski, Anna Brewster, Jessica Clark



About Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD)

Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Additional initiatives may include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally. Fans can interact with Wizard Entertainment at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.



Jerry Milani

646-883-5022



www.wizardworld.com



