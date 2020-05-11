Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Calsoft Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Calsoft Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Calsoft Exhibits Steady Sail During COVID-19 Pandemic; Signs New Partners & Contracts

Pivoting on more than two decades of Engineering and Operational Excellence, the organization registers positive growth by staying "agile" and productive.

San Jose, CA, May 11, 2020 --(



While other businesses are struggling to survive in this time of uncertainty brought upon us by the pandemic, Calsoft has been able to stay on the decided trajectory, both in terms of growth and operational success, due to its agile approach and an optimal workforce. While disruptive innovations seem to be a possible adaption in the time when markets are volatile, Calsoft capitalizes on a shield of technologies that stay relevant and are upgraded with the changing times.



Dr. Anupam Bhide, Founder and CEO, Calsoft, had this to say about Calsoft’s remarkable resilience: “Amid this chaos triggered by the pandemic, Calsoft has not only maintained its own status quo, but also delivered on its promises to customers. At a time when the business climate looks bleak, we have added to our growing clientele and partnerships. Our efforts have borne fruit in terms of the applause we have received from all quarters for ensuring that the show goes on. And for this, I would like to thank all our employees for supporting Calsoft in these difficult times.”



Parag Kulkarni, COO, Calsoft, said: “We, at Calsoft, are extending all possible support to all our customers in this global crisis. To better overcome the exigencies presented by the pandemic, we’ve pooled together our best work practices, engineering staff, infrastructure readiness, business continuity process phases, stringent governance mechanisms, and more than two decades of experience in handling engineering projects for our customers. As the whole world adjusts to the new temporary reality, I am thankful to our customers who reached out to us with an appreciation for our employees who are putting their best foot forward to warrant project deliveries.”



The pandemic tested the efficiency and applicability of a range of technologies, in which Digital Collaboration, Edge Computing, AI, Telecom, and Security seem to be some of the main market drivers in the industry. Calsoft’s novel and helpful engineering services, such as comprehensive and secured cloud solutions, cybersecurity, unique accelerators, have helped it to emerge as a winner in this difficult time.



About Calsoft: Calsoft is a leading provider of product engineering and digital services in Storage, Networking, Virtualization, Cloud, Security, IoT, and Analytics domains. Calsoft’s 20+ years of experience in the ISV domain are exemplified by strategic partnerships with top global infrastructure manufacturers and trendsetters. Calsoft is headquartered in Pune, India and San Jose, CA, USA with a development center in Bengaluru.



www.calsoftinc.com San Jose, CA, May 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Calsoft, a leading provider of Product Engineering & Digital Services, today announced important updates in response to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on its sustained business operations and positive growth rate.While other businesses are struggling to survive in this time of uncertainty brought upon us by the pandemic, Calsoft has been able to stay on the decided trajectory, both in terms of growth and operational success, due to its agile approach and an optimal workforce. While disruptive innovations seem to be a possible adaption in the time when markets are volatile, Calsoft capitalizes on a shield of technologies that stay relevant and are upgraded with the changing times.Dr. Anupam Bhide, Founder and CEO, Calsoft, had this to say about Calsoft’s remarkable resilience: “Amid this chaos triggered by the pandemic, Calsoft has not only maintained its own status quo, but also delivered on its promises to customers. At a time when the business climate looks bleak, we have added to our growing clientele and partnerships. Our efforts have borne fruit in terms of the applause we have received from all quarters for ensuring that the show goes on. And for this, I would like to thank all our employees for supporting Calsoft in these difficult times.”Parag Kulkarni, COO, Calsoft, said: “We, at Calsoft, are extending all possible support to all our customers in this global crisis. To better overcome the exigencies presented by the pandemic, we’ve pooled together our best work practices, engineering staff, infrastructure readiness, business continuity process phases, stringent governance mechanisms, and more than two decades of experience in handling engineering projects for our customers. As the whole world adjusts to the new temporary reality, I am thankful to our customers who reached out to us with an appreciation for our employees who are putting their best foot forward to warrant project deliveries.”The pandemic tested the efficiency and applicability of a range of technologies, in which Digital Collaboration, Edge Computing, AI, Telecom, and Security seem to be some of the main market drivers in the industry. Calsoft’s novel and helpful engineering services, such as comprehensive and secured cloud solutions, cybersecurity, unique accelerators, have helped it to emerge as a winner in this difficult time.About Calsoft: Calsoft is a leading provider of product engineering and digital services in Storage, Networking, Virtualization, Cloud, Security, IoT, and Analytics domains. Calsoft’s 20+ years of experience in the ISV domain are exemplified by strategic partnerships with top global infrastructure manufacturers and trendsetters. Calsoft is headquartered in Pune, India and San Jose, CA, USA with a development center in Bengaluru.www.calsoftinc.com Contact Information Calsoft Inc.

Apeksha Deshpande

408-834-7086



calsoftinc.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Calsoft Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend