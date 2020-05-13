Scouts Who Map Collaborative Workspace Launched for Boy Scouts of America

Press Releases Transatlantic Sea Scouts BSA Press Release

The Transatlantic Sea Scouts BSA releases a collaborative workspace to promote virtual community service through humanitarian mapping among youth.

New York, NY, May 13, 2020 --(



Built using Slack, the SWM Collaborative Workspace is a shared communications hub with dedicated channels for Boy Scouts of America (BSA) adult leaders and senior youth leaders to collaborate on the design, development, and deployment of humanitarian mapping programs for Scouts.



Through humanitarian mapping programs, Scouts learn to make use of satellite imagery and Open Source software to trace roads, buildings, and other features on maps that first responders need during disaster events, such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



"Humanitarian mapping programs give Scouts the knowledge, skills, networks, and platforms that they need to do good deeds for vulnerable communities in times of crisis," says Michael Walsh, developer of the SWM Collaborative Workspace. "Humanitarian mapping is wholly consistent with Scouting's focus on preparing young people to make ethical and moral choices over the course of their lifetimes."



The Transatlantic Sea Scouts BSA will host an online informational meeting for BSA adult leaders and senior youth leaders who are interested in learning more about the SWM Collaborative Workspace.



The event will take place at 12:00 (EDT) on 24 May 2020.



Those interested in attending should send their name and unit affiliation to: mapathon@seascoutsonline.org.



About the Transatlantic Sea Scouts BSA



For over 100 years, Sea Scouting has promoted better citizenship and improved members’ boating skills through instruction and practice in water safety, boating skills, outdoor, social, service experiences, and knowledge of our maritime heritage. The Transatlantic Sea Scouts BSA delivers quality sea scouting programs to an increasing number of youth through trained, motivated volunteer teams supported by a dynamic, energetic team of career scouters and administrators with adequate funding to sustain the scouting program now while building for our future. The Transatlantic Sea Scouts BSA serves the European, African, Middle Eastern, and Central Asian areas that fall under the Transatlantic Council of the Boy Scouts of America.



Jose Lepervanche

786-252-0000



facebook.com/transatlanticseascouts



