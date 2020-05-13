RAMPF Machine Systems with New Management Team

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases RAMPF Press Release

Marc Dizdarevic and Stefan Foroutan lead system supplier of complete machine bed solutions and machine systems made from alternative materials.

Wangen (Goeppingen), Germany, May 13, 2020 --(



Marc Dizdarevic has been working for RAMPF Machine Systems since 2003. The trained mechanical engineer initially worked as a design engineer. After switching to technical sales, he was appointed Sales Manager in 2010. From 2013 to 2020 he was Head of Technology/Construction/Development. As CEO, Marc Dizdarevic is responsible for technology and sales.



Stefan Foroutan joined RAMPF Machine Systems in 2014 and worked in the quality assurance department. He has been Head of Quality Management since June 2016. He has a degree in technology management and is currently working on his doctorate in business administration. As CEO, Stefan Foroutan is responsible for quality management and operations.



Marc Dizdarevic and Stefan Foroutan:

RAMPF Machine Systems has been the market leader for machine beds and machine bed components based on alternative materials for several decades. In terms of precision, quality, and sustainability, we offer a comprehensive product range for the development and production of high-performance machines in a wide variety of industries. In addition to their excellent vibration damping and thermal stability, our materials EPUMENT® mineral casting and EPUDUR ultra-high performance concrete stand for resource-saving production as well as environmentally friendly disposal and recycling. Furthermore, the cold-casting process of our materials enables sensors and actuators to be directly integrated into the casting. This creates "intelligent" machine beds that make an important contribution to Industry 4.0.



RAMPF Machine Systems, based in Wangen (Göppingen), has been developing and manufacturing system solutions, trunk machines, basic machinery, and multi-axis positioning and moving systems since 1996. Alongside conventional machine tool construction, these are used in numerous applications in the semi-conductor, laser, medical, and packaging industries. In the RAMPF Grinding Center, high-precision machine systems are produced using innovative replication, grinding, and lapping processes in temperature-controlled production environments. Precise surfaces on machine beds made of mineral casting can also be achieved by RAMPF Machine Systems’ pioneering replication technology. With new materials and optimized production and processing methods, a flatness of 0.02 millimeters and a straightness of 0.02 millimeters over a molding length of 4 meters are generated.



Benjamin Schicker

+49.7123.9342-0



www.rampf-group.com



