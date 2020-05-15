f1Studioz Acquires Bengaluru-Based, Research-Led Product Design Firm, Tinkerform Innovation Labs

f1studioz, a UX/UI design company, has been quite active in the UI/UX market space since 2012 and has been successful with the work providence. Their clientele has surged up since then as believing in the mission of providing robust work with a sense of empathy, agility & sympathy. "Now in the midst of COVID-19, as the business is positively making an acquisition deal occurrence that was in talks even before the Pandemic situation," said Santosh Shukla, CEO.

Post the acquisition, f1Studioz would be the parent company and Tinkerform would become a part of it and all the branding rights will now be transferred to f1Studioz. The terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.



f1Studioz has its mark established in the Enterprise UI/UX market since its inception. The company was founded by CEO Santosh Shukla & Chief Designer Dhayan Kumar. Since then, they have played by rules but been aggressive with their expansion plans. Now, they have multiple offices in India and also are operational in the USA.



“With Tinkerform’s expertise on our side, we are now even more prepared to help businesses with UX Research and Game design principles for better Engagement and Conversions. We feel this relationship is going to be a big boost to f1Studioz mission of 'Designing World Class Enterprise Products that users rave about!'” says Santosh Shukla - CEO, f1Studioz.



“As the majority of our clientele is from the USA, we have a vision of setting up a physical office over there. Expanding our team with more talent is one of our primary ways to reach that. The Tinkerers are an excellent addition to the f1atics gang,” says Dhayan Kumar - Chief Designer of f1Studioz.



“For us, it accelerates Tinkerform’s own plans and gives us a great advantage in terms of setting up a sustainable and scaled-up version of the studio we envisioned. It gives us ample opportunities to continue our work in reshaping design processes and deliverables in a more streamlined and controlled fashion by being part of the F1 family. We are looking forward to working with f1Studioz's global clientele and finding ways to add more value to various facets of design and create world-class enterprise products,” says Jasmeet Sethi - CEO, Tinkerform.



About f1Studioz



f1Studioz is an Enterprise UX company having offices in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. f1Studioz is also operational in the USA. f1Studioz helps businesses (mostly B2B) solve their User Acquisition, Engagement, Retention goals with their award-winning UX.



Their customers include The Home Depot, Carnegie Mellon University, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Kotak Life, HDFC Life etc. In SaaS, they have worked with leaders like Capillary, Aviso, Darwinbox, and Fyle.



About Tinkerform



Tinkerform innovation labs is a young design studio that helps startups and enterprises create great products. The studio also specializes in Meta design research and creating new content in design.



