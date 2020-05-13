Gempler’s Backpack Sprayers Provide Efficient and Effective Tools for Applying Disinfectants to Large Areas and Variety of Surfaces



Backpack sprayers are highly efficient tools for applying disinfectants to various surfaces and equipment. Jacto, a world leader in portable sprayers, offers products that are ideally suited for this important job. Gempler's offers the full line of Jacto sprayers.





Mike Nesbitt, President, The Papa's Group, Inc. employs Jacto backpack sprayers to sanitize large facilities over 10,000 square feet. “The COVID-19 health emergency has created many new challenges for all of us. Our health inspector suggested 1 teaspoon of bleach per gallon of water, so we load up the sprayers and at the end of the night, just before leaving, we spray the entire building and all surfaces. The vehicle interiors are sprayed. The restrooms are sprayed. With a backpack sprayer, like the ones made by Jacto, it takes very little time and we know we are doing our part to halt the spread of this virus.”



Headquartered in Pompeia, Brazil, Jacto manufactures products that are sold in more that 110+ countries globally and are most often employed in crop-care duties. This means they are designed and equipped to deliver the sprayed product to the target with optimum coverage. Jacto sprayers are not only efficient and effective, they are built to day-in, day-out long-term duty. They are as robust and tough as they are lightweight and comfortable.



Jacto sprayers are compact for easy maneuverability and, thus, able to work in tight places. Plus, all Jacto sprayers come equipped with nozzles that will generate the fine and very-fine droplets necessary for disinfectant application. Jacto nozzles comply with ISO standards; so compliant after-market nozzles may also be installed onto Jacto sprayers.



Find a full range of Jacto’s professional backpack models in both hand-pump and battery powered configurations in 3-, 4- and 5-gallon capacities at Gempler’s. Jacto’s hand-pump models smoothly attain high pressure levels with minimal pumping. Battery driven models are also available from Jacto and offer up to 25 tanks of spraying between charge.



“We do the hard work of seeking out the best brands, some you know and some that you should know. We have innovative solutions to make our customer’s jobs easier. Jacto is an innovative company that brings to market problem solving, quality products,” said Carl Atwell, President & Owner, Gempler’s.



