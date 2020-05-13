Code Blue Computing Sells Face Masks to Raise Funds for Disaster Relief Fund

Press Releases Code Blue Computing Press Release

Code Blue Computing launches fundraising efforts to aid the Broomfield Community Foundation and the Disaster Relief Fund.

Denver, CO, May 13, 2020 --(



The fund is designed to complement the work of public health officials, the Broomfield VOAD and expand local capacity to address the outbreak as effectively as possible. Donations to the fund will help to rapidly deploy resources of basic needs to Broomfield residents through the recipient nonprofit organizations who are providing front line services. The vital funding will help to address urgent needs such as food and supplies in the initial response phase.



The CDC recently released a statement that “the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity—for example, speaking, coughing, or sneezing—even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms. In light of this new evidence, the CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission” (CDC).



To purchase a mask, visit Code Blue Computing online at https://codebluecomputing.com/facemasks.



Code Blue Computing is owned and operated by the husband and wife team of Jeri and William Morgan. Code Blue Computing started in 2010 from the experience, knowledge, and understanding of Corporate IT. William brings over 20 years of Fortune 500 Experience supporting World Class Organizations to Code Blue. Jeri brings a strong background in Operations, Administration, Customer Service, and Call Center Management.



Jolene Rheault

720-237-9831



http://codebluecomputing.com



