Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ATEN Technology, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from ATEN Technology, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: ATEN Technology, Inc. Channel Leaders Recognized as CRN’s 2020 Women of the Channel

Irvine, CA, May 13, 2020 --(



Recognizing the unique strengths, vision and achievements of a select group of women, this prestigious, annual list acknowledges channel leaders who are blazing a trail for future generations. These women are from all areas of the IT ecosystem, including technology vendors, distributors, solution providers and other IT organizations.



The CRN editorial team selects the honorees to celebrate a list of exceptional women acclaimed for their contributions to channel advocacy, growth, thought leadership and dedication to the IT channel.



Holly Garcia, North America Vice President

A 24-year channel veteran, Garcia is responsible for the overall strategy, growth and profitability of ATEN’s North American business, inclusive of sales, marketing, product management and channel strategy within its value-based product portfolio. She is also responsible for customer service and technical support and is part of the leadership team for the Irvine and New Jersey offices.



Prior to ATEN, Garcia worked at Ingram Micro for 17.5 years in various roles. In her last position at the company, she was the executive director within the Advanced Computing Business Unit, responsible for Ingram Micro’s Data Center Software, Power and Cooling and Dell EMC Business. Prior roles include executive director, sales – major accounts, senior director components business unit and senior director, Cisco business unit.



Morgan Hall, Distribution and Events Marketing Manager

With a decade of channel marketing experience, Hall joined ATEN Technology, Inc. in 2017 to lead marketing and ensure the company is strategically positioned in the marketplace. Previously, Hall helped grow retail marketing revenue for New Age Electronics, a division of SYNNEX Corporation, to a record high. Over the course of her time at ATEN, the company has seen growth in sales due to new marketing implementation activities, which includes establishing relationships with customers and customizing marketing plans based on needs to promote growth. Hall currently handles the distribution and events side of the business at ATEN. Hall’s 2019 channel marketing accomplishments included working with sales and product management to ensure all company promos and marketing efforts were delivered and received appropriately and the continuous reevaluation of the company’s marketing outreach efforts directly related to the channel.



“CRN’s 2020 Women of the Channel list recognizes an accomplished group of influential women leaders whose strategic vision and unique achievements accelerate channel growth through cultivated partnerships, innovative thought leadership and unwavering dedication to the IT channel,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to honor them for their accomplishments and contributions to driving channel success.”



“Over two decades of channel experience, partner relationships and distribution expertise have aided me in driving out costs within ATEN’s channel ecosystem and refining the customer experience and overall ease of doing business,” said Garcia. “Over the next year, we will continue investing and focusing on partner enablement and business development, finding additional ways to simplify how we do business and more deeply leverage our distributors and their unique strengths to ensure the ATEN brand remains the largest KVM manufacturer in the market.”



The 2020 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN®Magazine on June 8 and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.



About ATEN Technology, Inc.

ATEN Technology, Inc.is the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVMand Pro AV connectivity solutions, and the U.S. subsidiary of ATEN International Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6277), established in 1979. A certified member of the HDBaseT Alliance, holding over 500 industry patents, ATEN offers integrated KVM, Professional Audio (Pro AV) and Intelligent Power solutions, across all industries including corporate, commercial, government, industrial, entertainment, educational and retail environments.



A technology-first company, ATEN’s advanced ability to quickly develop customized solutions in KVM, Pro AV, PDU, USB and data communication lines allows the company to build products that connect, manage and optimize electronics based on customer need. ATEN’s comprehensive portfolio of innovative, reliable products is available worldwide, with local U.S support.



For more information, visit: www.aten.com/us/en/and follow @ATENConnect on Twitter.



About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com



Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedInand Facebook



2020. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.



Products, service names and company logos mentioned herein may be the registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved. Irvine, CA, May 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- ATEN Technology, Inc., the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVMand Pro AVconnectivity solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, named ATEN North America Vice President Holly Garcia and Distribution and Events Marketing Manager Morgan Hall, to its esteemed 2020 Women of the Channel list. This is Garcia’s eleventh and Hall’s third consecutive year being recognized for their channel expertise and accomplishments.Recognizing the unique strengths, vision and achievements of a select group of women, this prestigious, annual list acknowledges channel leaders who are blazing a trail for future generations. These women are from all areas of the IT ecosystem, including technology vendors, distributors, solution providers and other IT organizations.The CRN editorial team selects the honorees to celebrate a list of exceptional women acclaimed for their contributions to channel advocacy, growth, thought leadership and dedication to the IT channel.Holly Garcia, North America Vice PresidentA 24-year channel veteran, Garcia is responsible for the overall strategy, growth and profitability of ATEN’s North American business, inclusive of sales, marketing, product management and channel strategy within its value-based product portfolio. She is also responsible for customer service and technical support and is part of the leadership team for the Irvine and New Jersey offices.Prior to ATEN, Garcia worked at Ingram Micro for 17.5 years in various roles. In her last position at the company, she was the executive director within the Advanced Computing Business Unit, responsible for Ingram Micro’s Data Center Software, Power and Cooling and Dell EMC Business. Prior roles include executive director, sales – major accounts, senior director components business unit and senior director, Cisco business unit.Morgan Hall, Distribution and Events Marketing ManagerWith a decade of channel marketing experience, Hall joined ATEN Technology, Inc. in 2017 to lead marketing and ensure the company is strategically positioned in the marketplace. Previously, Hall helped grow retail marketing revenue for New Age Electronics, a division of SYNNEX Corporation, to a record high. Over the course of her time at ATEN, the company has seen growth in sales due to new marketing implementation activities, which includes establishing relationships with customers and customizing marketing plans based on needs to promote growth. Hall currently handles the distribution and events side of the business at ATEN. Hall’s 2019 channel marketing accomplishments included working with sales and product management to ensure all company promos and marketing efforts were delivered and received appropriately and the continuous reevaluation of the company’s marketing outreach efforts directly related to the channel.“CRN’s 2020 Women of the Channel list recognizes an accomplished group of influential women leaders whose strategic vision and unique achievements accelerate channel growth through cultivated partnerships, innovative thought leadership and unwavering dedication to the IT channel,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to honor them for their accomplishments and contributions to driving channel success.”“Over two decades of channel experience, partner relationships and distribution expertise have aided me in driving out costs within ATEN’s channel ecosystem and refining the customer experience and overall ease of doing business,” said Garcia. “Over the next year, we will continue investing and focusing on partner enablement and business development, finding additional ways to simplify how we do business and more deeply leverage our distributors and their unique strengths to ensure the ATEN brand remains the largest KVM manufacturer in the market.”The 2020 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN®Magazine on June 8 and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.About ATEN Technology, Inc.ATEN Technology, Inc.is the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVMand Pro AV connectivity solutions, and the U.S. subsidiary of ATEN International Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6277), established in 1979. A certified member of the HDBaseT Alliance, holding over 500 industry patents, ATEN offers integrated KVM, Professional Audio (Pro AV) and Intelligent Power solutions, across all industries including corporate, commercial, government, industrial, entertainment, educational and retail environments.A technology-first company, ATEN’s advanced ability to quickly develop customized solutions in KVM, Pro AV, PDU, USB and data communication lines allows the company to build products that connect, manage and optimize electronics based on customer need. ATEN’s comprehensive portfolio of innovative, reliable products is available worldwide, with local U.S support.For more information, visit: www.aten.com/us/en/and follow @ATENConnect on Twitter.About The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.comFollow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedInand Facebook2020. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.Products, service names and company logos mentioned herein may be the registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved. Contact Information ATEN

Angela Tuzzo

732-758-1100



www.mrb-pr.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from ATEN Technology, Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend