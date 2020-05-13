Illinois SOS-Approved Online Drivers Education Course Makes 6 Hour Driving Class for Those Ages 18-20 Available to All During COVID-19

Press Releases Drivers Education of America Press Release

Drivers Education of America offers its Illinois six hour SOS-approved online drivers ed course at no charge due to COVID-19.

Chad Henry, founder of Drivers Education of America, said, “Mass transit would seem to be ground zero for spreading the virus because mass transit eliminates social distancing and exposes every passenger to far more possible carriers of the virus than if they used a car for transportation." He continued, “To confront this challenge and to help people gain access to high demand jobs currently within the delivery sector Drivers Education is offering their state required course for individuals who did not complete a traditional driver education course, but still need the 6 hour drivers ed course required for those ages 18 to 20 before they get their licenses, for free through the 20th of May.”



According to the company’s website, the course is 100% video-based and all course work can be taken by students on their computers, laptops, tablets or smart phones. The students have the means to start and stop the course to adjust to their schedules. Drivers Education of America is listed on the Illinois Secretary of State website’s driver education provider list: https://www.ilsos.gov/adultdrivered/providerlist.



The website instructs students who pass the course to take the next steps by “After passing the test we will quickly e-mail your grades to the Secretary of State Jesse White’s office. Next, expect an e-mail in 2-3 business days from ilsos.net. Print this out for your trip to the DMV. Now you are eligible to take your State of Illinois driving test.”



Chad Henry

(855) 675-8700



https://www.driverseducationofamerica.com/



