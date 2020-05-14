Softline and ICL Services Sign an Agreement for Cooperation on International Markets

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Softline Group Press Release

London, United Kingdom, May 14, 2020



Partnership with ICL Services, part of ICL Group, will enable Softline to strengthen its service business. ICL Services has a cohesive team of professionals and extensive international experience providing IT outsourcing services and is ready to share this experience with its partners. The company will complement Softline’s IT service portfolio with offers of its international business unit, including end user services.



In its turn, partnership with Softline, a global digital transformation and cybersecurity solution & service provider, will help ICL Services and the entire group to reach its strategic goals in international and emerging markets.



Softline and ICL Services are not competitors in the global hi-tech market, and our companies are currently working out the cooperation model in Russia. In recent years, the Russian IT market has changed dramatically. Only strong players with global experience and extensive service expertise can become the market leaders.



Sergey Soloviev, Director of ICL Services, commented on the benefits of the global agreement with Softline: “A cooperation agreement with Softline allows our companies to implement joint projects that will ensure our sustainable development on the global market. It is important for us to expand our geography, explore new markets and new regions where we have not worked yet. I am sure that the synergistic effect will enable the success of our cooperation.”



Sergey Chernovolenko, Softline Global CEO, outlined the prospects of cooperation with ICL Services: “Signing a global agreement with ICL Services is a milestone event for our company, and we are very enthusiastic about it. Our partner has extensive experience providing outsourcing services to Russian and international customers. In its turn, Softline continues to expand its presence consistently and grow in foreign markets. I am sure that in-depth industry expertise of ICL Services will help us reach the strategic goals and further strengthen our position in the international hi-tech market.”



About us:



Softline is a leading global Information Technology solutions and services provider focused on emerging markets of Eastern Europe, Americas, and Asia. We help our customer achieve digital transformation and protect their business with cybersecurity technologies. Our services include end-to-end technology solutions, public and private clouds, software and hardware provisioning and broad array of associated services.



Softline’s 2018 turnover exceeded $1,36 Billion US dollars with an sales growth 32% in rubles in the Group of Companies. Softline has offices in 50 countries and 95 cities worldwide. With more than 25 years of distinguished history we have managed to grow rapidly while consolidating technology expertise and a business model encompassing all emerging markets.



We serve over 60 000 Enterprise and SMB clients, both from private and public sectors. Over 1500 account managers, 1000 solution sales and technical presale professionals and 1000 engineers and technical specialists help our customers navigate through the ever-changing complex IT environment. We build long-term relationships with our clients, partners and employees.



Softline has partnerships with more than 3000 software and hardware manufacturers and has highest partner status with all our key partners. We provide a unique marketing and sales channel for our partners in all the markets where we operate. Softline is always customer centric and provides brand independent solutions which best serve customer’s needs.



