New Stainless Hinge from DIRAK and FDB Panel Fittings

The specialist team of DIRAK and FDB Panel Fittings are pleased to launch their new 180° stainless steel hinge for specialist cabinets where corrosion-resistance and robust service performance are defined requirements.

Isleworth, United Kingdom, May 14, 2020



The new screw-on hinge in AISI 303 features integral M5 threads for internal screw fixing which both speeds up installation and enhances security.



Designed to fit industry standard 20mm surface-mounted door returns, this lift-off hinge will open to 180° for adjacent cabinets and 270° for single installations.

Gary Miles

+44 020 8568 1616



https://www.fdbonline.co.uk/collections/hinges/stainless-steel



