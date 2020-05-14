New Stainless Hinge from DIRAK and FDB Panel Fittings

Isleworth, United Kingdom, May 14, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- The specialist team of DIRAK and FDB Panel Fittings are pleased to launch their new 180° stainless steel hinge for specialist cabinets where corrosion-resistance and robust service performance are defined requirements.
The new screw-on hinge in AISI 303 features integral M5 threads for internal screw fixing which both speeds up installation and enhances security.
Designed to fit industry standard 20mm surface-mounted door returns, this lift-off hinge will open to 180° for adjacent cabinets and 270° for single installations.