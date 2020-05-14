Travcos Limited Launched a Global Meta Searcher Website and Mobile Apps - Travcos.com

Miami, FL, May 14, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Travcos.com has united and ranked a huge number of offers from carriers and hotels within the system.
Travcos.com tracks reviews and leave only reliable ones in the database.
Travcos.com is designed with an intuitive interface. Even for users who have never worked with such apps, it is easy to understand the algorithm.
Travcos created an app based on iOS and Android.
The lite version of the site is ideal for:
- Initial collection of information
- Discussion of preferences with friends, loved ones and colleagues;
- Introducing the available offers and selecting attractive options in spare time.
The app doesn't require a lot of resources on mobile devices, and allows users to solve the maximum number of travel planning tasks.
No commission
Users of the Travcos platform do not pay commissions when booking. Travcos solves all financial issues exclusively with their counterparties. Use of the resource is free of charge, regardless of the value of the perfect deal.
Huge base of proven companies
Travcos’ list of partners includes not only large, but also small private airlines. A total of more than 700 partner airlines. Thanks to a wide choice, any traveler can plan convenient international and domestic flights.
Travcos Limited
30 St. Mary Axe, London, EC3A 8BF, United Kingdom.