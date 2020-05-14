PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Travcos Limited

Travcos Limited Launched a Global Meta Searcher Website and Mobile Apps - Travcos.com


Travcos offers a new comfortable solution for independent travel. The site, which combines a search system based on an extensive base of 700 airlines, 1200 hotel booking companies and car rental companies.

Miami, FL, May 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Travcos.com has united and ranked a huge number of offers from carriers and hotels within the system.

Travcos.com tracks reviews and leave only reliable ones in the database.

Travcos.com is designed with an intuitive interface. Even for users who have never worked with such apps, it is easy to understand the algorithm.

Travcos created an app based on iOS and Android.

The lite version of the site is ideal for:
- Initial collection of information
- Discussion of preferences with friends, loved ones and colleagues;
- Introducing the available offers and selecting attractive options in spare time.

The app doesn't require a lot of resources on mobile devices, and allows users to solve the maximum number of travel planning tasks.

No commission

Users of the Travcos platform do not pay commissions when booking. Travcos solves all financial issues exclusively with their counterparties. Use of the resource is free of charge, regardless of the value of the perfect deal.

Huge base of proven companies

Travcos’ list of partners includes not only large, but also small private airlines. A total of more than 700 partner airlines. Thanks to a wide choice, any traveler can plan convenient international and domestic flights.

Travcos Limited
30 St. Mary Axe, London, EC3A 8BF, United Kingdom.
Contact Information
Travcos Limited
Andrew Bale
+447783312020
Contact
travcos.com

