HostPapa Acquires SecureLive

The acquisition of SecureLive further strengthens HostPapa’s position in the United States marketplace.

Burlington, Canada, May 14, 2020 --(



Founded in 2008, SecureLive proactively protects websites through real-time continuous scanning to identify and block attacks, detecting and ejecting hackers before they can compromise websites or potentially intrude on sensitive information.



The acquisition of SecureLive further strengthens HostPapa’s position in the United States marketplace, and further builds upon its capabilities to provide security solutions for businesses of all sizes. Other assets in the acquisition include HostLabs, a premium infrastructure and cloud provider.



“We’d like to welcome each SecureLive customer to the HostPapa family. We look forward to helping these small business owners enhance their protection from hackers and other threats to their business,” said HostPapa CEO, Jamie Opalchuk. Commenting on the acquisition, he added: “Through this acquisition we strengthen our commitment to providing both SMBs and larger organizations across the world, and specifically in the market in the United States, with market-leading security solutions, supported by robust technology and world-class technical support.”



For SecureLive customers, the acquisition means access to better infrastructure and a wide portfolio of fully-featured cloud products, backed by expert customer service ー multilingual, available 24/7 by phone, email or chat ー and powered by renewable green energy. In order to ensure a seamless and hassle-free transition, HostPapa will prioritize upgrading all the newly acquired customers' infrastructure, along with enhancing their current support coverage and potential portfolio of services.



About HostPapa

HostPapa (www.hostpapa.com) based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, is a web hosting and cloud services provider for small businesses across the globe that started its journey in 2007. HostPapa is committed to providing a complete array of enterprise-grade solutions to every business owner. These services, traditionally out of reach to smaller businesses, are offered in a one-stop-shop, making it quick and easy for customers to select the services they need to grow. HostPapa backs these offerings with 24-7 award-winning multi-lingual customer support provided by the PapaSquad team of experts.



Contact information:

Name: Emily Dean

Address: 5063 North Service Road, Burlington, Ontario, Canada, L7L 5H6

Email: press@hostpapa.com

Andreea Constantin

905-315-3455



www.hostpapa.com



