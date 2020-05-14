Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Cello-Wrap Printing, Inc. and Carroll Products, Inc.

Cello-Wrap Printing, Inc. is a three-generation family business located in Farmersville, Texas. The company is a full-service flexographic printing company that offers printing, lamination, and slitting services utilizing polypropylene, cellophane, and foil as substrates.

Cello-Wrap Printing, Inc. is a three-generation family business located in Farmersville, Texas. The company is a full-service flexographic printing company that offers printing, lamination, and slitting services utilizing polypropylene, cellophane, and foil as substrates. The company primarily serves the food packaging industry and has been in operation for over 60 years.



Carroll Products, Inc. is Southwest Michigan's premier provider of flexible packaging serving customers with diverse product lines and evolving needs. CPI was founded half a century ago as a plastic bag manufacturer for parts to the Detroit automotive industry. They are now a leading BRC certified manufacturer of plastic bags and flexible packaging serving a variety of industries, with an emphasis on the food-retail sector.



The Benchmark International team used its vast array of resources and experience to help facilitate a transaction structure that allowed for both the buyer and seller to come to terms. This included a carve-out of real estate and ensuring that the seller and their family was taken into consideration as part of a respectful and considerate transition of the business.



Deal Associate, JP Santos commented, “The Benchmark team is excited for what the future holds for Mr. Whitaker, our client, and the new ownership of Cello-Wrap. Both parties were aligned in their desire to ensure the continued success of the business, and we are pleased that an equitable transaction was agreed upon and executed successfully.”



Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com



Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0)161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com



Africa: Anthony McCardle at +2721 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com



About Benchmark International:

Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.



Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com/

