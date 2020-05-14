Apulia Bike Tours: New Website Online with Some Important News

Press Releases Bike & Hike Press Release

Walking tours now available on the new website of the Italian tour operator specialized in cycling trips in Puglia.

Bike & Hike, its trademark owner, is an Italian company based in Puglia that has been organizing bike trips for 7 years, offering a wide range of self-guided and guided tours suitable for cyclists of any level and age. The company takes care of every detail about the trip, including bike rental, accommodation and luggage transport.



The different itineraries allow travellers to visit the landmarks of this part of Italy, which boasts some UNESCO World Heritage Sites: Matera and its Sassi, the typical cave dwellings, Alberobello and the Itria Valley, dotted with the famous trulli houses, Lecce and its splendid Baroque architecture, the crystal clear sea and golden beaches of Salento, Ostuni, known as the white city, the imposing Castel del Monte and much more.



The updated version of the website comes with a new graphic interface and features some interesting news, mostly concerning the expansion of the catalogue. The main introduction is the new section dedicated to walking holidays in Puglia and Basilicata, proposing two self-guided itineraries conceived to explore on foot the hidden corners of these two regions.As regards the cycling, five short and easy new bike tours have been added. These entry-level itineraries are perfect for those considering this holiday experience for the first time.



Bike & Hike has also widened its offer of cycling tours in Sicily: there are now four self-guided itineraries available to discover Syracuse, Ragusa, Modica, Noto and the other Late Baroque Towns by bike.



The new website is therefore richer in content but always faithful to the travel philosophy characterizing the Apulian tour operator: slow tourism, which allows travellers to explore a region in a sustainable and responsible way, is an extraordinary experience.



For further information about offers and itineraries, it is possible to contact the company via email or using the specific booking forms.



