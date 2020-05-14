Annapolis-Area VeganNewsDaily.com Raises $1,000 for COVID-19 Food Bank Relief Efforts with Zoom Cooking Series

Press Releases Vegan News Daily Press Release

Crownsville, MD, May 14, 2020



Meet Vegan News Daily, a digital content platform focusing on discovering and sharing the benefits of a plant-based approach to food and diet, with a decidedly fun and interactive core philosophy.



As Caileigh Feldman, Marketing and Content Manager at Vegan News Daily explains, “We are dedicated to encouraging positive change in how all of us select, prepare and consumer the food on our plates. What’s more, we are building an extensive and supportive community that is dedicated to sharing and reinforcing choices that are good for each one of us, and in turn, good for the planet.”



In addition to the publication’s daily updates, the group has recently launched a three-part, interactive vegan cooking series known as Vegan News Daily Dinner Club. It is hosted on Zoom and the series debut is entitled “Meals & Mocktails in May.” The first segment, which aired live on May 5 (Cinco de Mayo), was appropriately called “Mexican Fiesta.”



Feldman, who is also a raw vegan chef, wellness coach and award-winning film maker, co-hosts the series with another top vegan cook, her mother, Elspeth. The “senior” Feldman, well known as The Speedy Vegan is a recognized vegan advocate and author who effortlessly demonstrates beginner and advanced vegan cooking techniques while warmly engaging with her daughter and their global network of members who can cook right along with the duo.



As part of the program,Vegan News Daily will donate 19% of all proceeds from the series to COVID-19 food bank relief efforts. To date, Vegan News Daily has raised $1,000 from the initiative.



