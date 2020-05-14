Alliance Collaborative Offers COVID-19 Challenge Course Inspection Grants

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Alliance Collaborative Press Release

The Alliance Collaborative (The Alliance) is offering twenty (20) grants for inspection services to US based non-profit organizations that offer challenge course programming that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. The COVID-19 Adventure Program Inspection Service (CAPIS) grants would apply to inspections on challenge courses, ropes courses, zip lines and/or climbing structures. The grants will be awarded to organizations that have experienced economic difficulty resulting from COVID-19.

Funkstown, MD, May 14, 2020 --(



“We know that so many in our industry have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 and we wanted to offer some assistance to those who have been hit the hardest,” said Bill Weaver, General Manager of The Alliance. “Our founding members are each donating the inspections as a way of demonstrating that The Alliance is here to support others in the industry and that we are all stronger together.”



Applicant organizations should be classified as 501(c)(3) by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, and should have a professional inspection report available from 2019 or 2020. The Alliance Collaborative will consider funding a limited number of grants for organizations that do not have these legal designations if the organization can demonstrate a significant contribution to or role within their community. If an organization is seeking a grant but does not have public charity status, they should identify this in their application and in discussions with representatives of The Alliance. Applicant organizations must be incorporated in the continental U.S (offer excludes Alaska, Hawaii and US territories) and have programs that operate in their funding region. Applicants do not need to be members of the Alliance Collaborative.



Grants are discretionary and will be determined based on an essay. Essays should address economic hardship and the value of the organization to its constituents. The Alliance Grant Committee will evaluate the applications and make the determinations. Grant applications can be found on The Alliance website at www.thealliancecollaborative.com. The deadline for applying is May 31, 2020. All winning applicants will be notified by June 15, 2020.



Inspection services will be provided by one of our Foundational Members, with the actual inspection being conducted to ACCT, NAARSO or AIMS inspection guidelines as dictated by the requirements of your Authority Having Jurisdiction. The Foundational Member companies providing the inspections are:



Challenge Works

Experiential Resources

Experiential Systems

Rope Works

The Adventure Guild



The inspection company will be assigned by The Alliance Grant Committee. All inspections must be scheduled and provided between June 16, 2020 and April 15, 2021.



For more information about the CAPIS grants, visit www.thealliancecollaborative.com or call 800-561-6209.



About the Alliance Collaborative

The Alliance Collaborative (The Alliance) was formed as a non-profit to be a resource for the users, manufacturers, distributors, vendors, and individual professionals working in and serving the challenge course, zip line, and aerial adventure industry. As active members within the industry, The Alliance founders realized that there is strength in numbers and value in collaboration with others who utilize the same products and services in their delivery of products or programs. The Alliance provides its membership with access to resources and discounts that cannot be found or negotiated independently, and gives members the opportunity to discuss common business problems and to collaborate on shared solutions. With group purchasing power members can save money and develop more shared resources.



The mission of The Alliance is to build a professional community that believes that all can benefit by strengthening one another.



By creating a bold and collaborative environment, The Alliance provides paths for professional growth to its members. The vision of The Alliance is to model a revolutionary approach for industry professionals to rethink the way they do business. Through advocacy, education, networking, and greater access to resources, members and associates can experience increased opportunities to strengthen and enhance their efficiency, productivity, and profitability in the marketplace.



The Alliance Collaborative

PO Box 249

Funkstown, MD 21734-0249

Carolyn Jacobs

773-218-7552



www.bigsplashpr.com



