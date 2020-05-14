Regatta Media Streaming Services Launches in New Orleans

Press Releases Regatta Media LLC Press Release

A new digital entertainment company specialized in operating streaming apps, Regatta Media LLC, has launched operations in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Regatta Media was founded in May 2020. The organization is funded by Armand Petrikowski, a leader in the independent film distribution sector who will also serve as marketing consultant for this new company. Richard Vaughn, a technology sector executive, will act as interim Business Manager.



"Streaming is the future of entertainment. This was a lesson learned by major studios during the COVID-19 quarantine that changed consumers' viewing habits permanently. I'm pleased to expand my business portfolio with this new collaboration with Regatta Media," says Petri, who is also the owner and operator of multiple streaming services available on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV; and mobile devices.



Richard Bryan

323-205-8010



www.regattamediastreaming.com



