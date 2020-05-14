Woman-Owned B Corp Company, Rescue Chocolate, Tries Paleo Line

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Rescue Chocolate Press Release

Brooklyn, NY, May 14, 2020 --(



The Off the Chain Chia bar also contains shredded coconut and chia seeds. The Heart Flutter Almond Butter bar features organic almond butter and sea salt.



Rescue Chocolate founder and owner, Sarah Feoli, said her customers had been clamoring for bars that would fit into the paleo diet, which tends to have lower carbs, higher fat, and no processed sugars. Several studies have shown that such a diet leads to more stable energy levels, improved sleep, and other health benefits.



“It took us a while to develop the new bars because we wanted them to live up to our other standards: vegan, handcrafted, fairly traded, organic, gluten-free, GMO-free. And delicious too, of course,” Feoli said.



As with the company’s traditional chocolate bars, the names of the paleo bars reflect issues important in the animal rescue realm. Off the Chain Chia, for example, urges dog owners to welcome their pets into their homes as valued members of the family, rather than keeping them chained to a stake outside. Dogs who are chained up all day and night suffer from injuries when the chains get tangled; they are also prevented from expressing their inborn social nature, feeling intense loneliness and boredom.



On a more positive note, the Heart Flutter Almond Butter title refers to the wonderful feelings of love and companionship that arise when people adopt their dogs and cats from animal shelters. Rescuers often say that it is they—the humans—who are really the rescued ones when a new animal comes into their lives. And the animals often use body language to communicate that the feeling is mutual.



In addition to the paleo bars, Rescue Chocolate offers seven varieties of traditional dark chocolate bars. These include Peanut Butter Pit Bull (which aims to rehabilitate the image of this misunderstood breed), Foster-iffic Peppermint (pointing out the benefits of fostering a homeless animal even if one can’t ultimately adopt), The Fix (emphasizing the importance of spaying and neutering), and Mission Feral Fig (highlighting the humane management of feral cat colonies).



Since its founding in January 2010, Rescue Chocolate has partnered with more than 700 animal rescue organizations on fundraising. The main beneficiary for 2020 is Badass Brooklyn Animal Rescue.



