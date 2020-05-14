Tara Powers to Speak at Boulder Start-Up Week on Success Strategies for Working Virtually

Powers Resource Center, a Boulder-based employee engagement, talent development and leadership training company, is proud to announce that its CEO Tara Powers will be presenting during Boulder Start-Up Week, May 11-15, 2020. Boulder Start-Up Week (BSW) is a volunteer-run organization with the goal of bringing together all walks of the startup world together in an inclusive, educational and engaging way.

Under the title of “Emerge Stronger: Success Strategies for Leading and Working Virtually,” Powers will lead a virtual mentoring session where she will discuss the challenges leaders are facing during the COVID-19 quarantine and strategies to overcome them. Specifically, she will cover what makes virtual teams effective, key agreements to have in place, communications methods that work and leadership styles that make virtual teams thrive.



Powers is an expert on virtual work and the author of Virtual Teams for Dummies and founder of virtualteamschool.com



“In addition to threatening our health and well-being, Coronavirus (COVID-19) clearly has long-range implications for how we will work,” said Powers. “I’ve been training virtual teams and leaders for years, and it is an honor to be able to make my experience and knowledge available to BSW attendees during this global health crisis. I am confident that we can emerge from this disruption even stronger by learning new skills that reinforce community and connection with our teams.”



To find our more or register to attend, go to https://boulderstartupweek.com/



About Powers Resource Center

